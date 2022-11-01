Read full article on original website
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
Pennsylvania Democrat Says He Was Assaulted Outside His Home
"He was taller and heavier than I am, he just pummeled me," Richard Ringer, who is running for a state House seat, told Newsweek.
University makes new review of Pennsylvania GOP candidate for governor Doug Mastriano’s doctoral research
Mastriano was awarded a doctorate in history in 2013 for his research into American World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York. But that research has long been criticized by other researchers as inaccurate, sloppy and even fraudulent. Mark Scolforo/The Associated Press. A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history...
Pennsylvania Republican Laments Jan. 6 Convictions: ‘Is This Really America?’
Rep. Mike Kelly also claimed that a majority of Americans see the FBI as a “danger” in his debate with Democratic challenger Dan Pastore.
Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
PennDOT recaps 2022 construction season
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 4, held an event for the media on Tuesday to recap the 2022 construction season. The mild weather is good news for crews fixing roads and bridges, especially the larger construction projects. PennDOT officials summarized this year’s projects while looking ahead to others. Hundreds […]
