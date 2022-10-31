For a token to be built for the best chance of success, burn rates are essential to its credentials. Fiat currencies lost the ability to become more scarce over time when gold-pegged reserves were sold off to raise funds. While this made money in the short term, it also made them more susceptible to inflation. Every dollar in circulation becomes worth less when more dollars are printed, and you’ve probably noticed how much of an issue inflation has become in the fiat world.

