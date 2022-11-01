Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in OhioKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Two injured after stolen pickup truck crashes in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured in a stolen vehicle during a single-car crash in North Linden. One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, another to Riverside Hospital with undisclosed injuries after the stolen pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Maize Road and Piedmont Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. […]
cwcolumbus.com
Pre-school dealing with loss of 4-year-old struck and killed while trick-or-treating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Teachers at Better Choice Daycare and Learning Center said ironically they talked about Halloween safety in class Monday—the same day one of their students was killed while trick-or-treating. Kelly Spence, the center director said Catherine Rodriguez, 4, was so excited about Halloween. “It’s hard...
Man in critical condition after University District shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are investigating Friday after a man was found shot in the University District. Columbus police went about 7:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of North Fourth Street on a report of a shooting. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and a man yelling, followed by seeing a man crawling in […]
Police seeking man wanted in death of woman who died months after being shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man who has a murder warrant issued in relation to a March shooting in Columbus. On March 26, officers found Elizabeth Brice, 27, suffering from two gunshot wounds, lying in a garage on the 100 block of North Harris Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police said […]
Man in stable condition after being shot near Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and […]
1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in north Columbus Friday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1600 block of North 4th Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim injured with a gunshot wound.
2 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. Two people were taken to Grant Medical Center. Their conditions were described as stable, according...
Woman sentenced in vehicular homicide case that left two adults, unborn baby dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who caused the death of two adults and an unborn child in 2020 was sentenced Friday morning. Kimberly Renee Mantkowski, 58, will serve a minimum of 14 years with a maximum sentence of 16 years on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, to be served consecutively, and two counts […]
NBC4 Columbus
Girls who crashed Kia into ravine after chase were 13 and 12, deputies say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two girls led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the westside of Columbus. About 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a Kia Soul, believed to be stolen, fled down Fisher Road, lost control and drove through a fence and into a watery ravine of an apartment complex along Old Fisher Road near Hilliard Rome Road in the Far West neighborhood.
Three injured in three crashes of cars into buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are being treated for injuries following three separate accidents involving cars hitting buildings in Columbus Wednesday night. The first crash was reported at approximately 6:26 p.m. when a car crashed into Galla Park Steak on the corner of North High Street and East First Avenue. Two people were taken […]
Neighbors call on city to increase crosswalk safety measures after 4-year-old child's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Allison Williams lives down the street from the crosswalk where a young child and an adult were hit while trick or treating. She provided 10TV e-mails voicing her concerns to the city and police department dating back to 2019. At one point there was an in-person meeting.
Man shot by officers in south Columbus identified, charged with 3 counts of felonious assault
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified the man who was shot by officers during a confrontation outside of a south Columbus restaurant Thursday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, 26-year-old Raymond Hampton is charged with three counts of felonious assault after firing a handgun at officers.
Ohio girls, ages 12 and 13, accused of driving stolen Kia, then crashing during escape attempt
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two girls, ages 12 and 13, are in custody after authorities say they crashed a stolen vehicle while trying to get away from Franklin County sheriff’s deputies. The pursuit started at about 2:20 a.m. when deputies tried to stop the Kia Soul, according to the...
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
Man dies after being shot in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Sunday evening. According to Columbus police, officers responded to the area of Gladstone Avenue at approximately 7:40 p.m. At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Jerry Campbell III suffering from a gunshot wound while sitting in a car. […]
Driver of semitrailer crashes into tree, dies in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash in east Columbus on Tuesday. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west in the 7700 block of East Broad Street just before noon. The driver then crossed into the same...
Neighbors demand traffic light at crosswalk after 4-year-old child's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A purple basket is crushed on the side of the road. It was supposed to be filled with candy. Instead, a neighbor stopped by Tuesday morning to retrieve it. A neighbor who called 911. “I heard the impact,” said Larry Rodgers who lives nearby. “Sad situation.”...
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to man killed by police at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021. Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, […]
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
Comments / 0