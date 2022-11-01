CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame probably couldn’t have asked for a better induction class to celebrate its first ceremony in Los Angeles since 2013. Sure, the Rock Hall is all about music and Hollywood is all about film. But the class of 2022, set to be honored Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, is full of crossover.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO