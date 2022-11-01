ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff

Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 brings Hollywood credentials to L.A. inductions

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame probably couldn’t have asked for a better induction class to celebrate its first ceremony in Los Angeles since 2013. Sure, the Rock Hall is all about music and Hollywood is all about film. But the class of 2022, set to be honored Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, is full of crossover.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

