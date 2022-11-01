ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The View dressed a child in Will Smith Oscars slap Halloween costume

Will Smith's Oscars slap still stings several months later, as the ladies of The View revisited the controversial moment on their annual Halloween episode. The holiday-themed episode began as the panel introduced their personal costumes inspired by iconic female characters in television history, ranging from Joy Behar's Peg Bundy to Whoopi Goldberg as a red-hooded handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale.
wegotthiscovered.com

Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue

In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica Receives Backlash Over Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Halloween Costume

T-Boz came to the singer’s defense with a never-before-heard story. Monica has been a hot topic on social media lately, thanks to her social and dating life. Earlier this month, the songstress clapped back at rumors that she’s currently dating Kodak Black. Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she tweeted about the Florida rappers Kodak and LOE Shimmy.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs

At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Parade

Neil Patrick Harris and Family Dress Up as Fast Food Icons for Halloween

Just like any other year, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their two kids, Gideon and Harper Burtka-Harris, totally took over Halloween with their extravagant costumes. This time, they decided to embody various fast food icons, with Harris as a worn-down Ronald McDonald, Burtka as a sleepy Burger King, Gideon as a tiny Colonel Sanders, and Harper as a cheeky Wendy.
theplaylist.net

‘Barbarian’: ‘American Psycho’ Author Bret Easton Ellis Says Horror Film Didn’t Have “Courage Of Its Convictions” & He Wanted A Different Ending

Bret Easton Ellis is a writer who knows a thing or two about horrific events in stories. The man behind the novel “American Psycho” is no stranger to putting incredible amounts of terror and blood in his stories. So, you’d imagine this is a person who has a soft spot in his heart for horror films. And that’s exactly the case. However, he also has very particular ideas about what makes a horror film really work. Unfortunately, the recent hit, “Barbarian,” doesn’t necessarily fall under his umbrella of great horror.
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok

Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...
Us Weekly

Every Time Celebrities Went Above and Beyond to Stay in Character for Well-Known Movie and TV Roles

Getting in character. Many well-known Hollywood stars use method acting to get into character and to better bring authentic portrayals to the screen. As Nicole Kidman prepared to play the intimidating Masha in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers adaptation, which premiered in August 2021, she only spoke with Masha’s thick Russian accent and wouldn’t be addressed by her […]
NME

How the understated Takeoff became the real superstar of Migos

Takeoff, really, was always the best member of Migos, and that’s no mean feat for a group considered modern trap royalty. It became evident that after the Atlanta trio’s 2013 breakthrough hit ‘Versace’, that the group changed the sound of rap music forever. The fatal shooting of the 28-year-old rapper in Houston yesterday (November 1) is a huge loss to the scene, an understated, but unmissable member of the trio.
hotnewhiphop.com

Halloween 2022: Diddy, Quavo, & Tyga Take Home Award For Creepiest Costumes

The stars have been stepping out in style all weekend long. Who had your favourite costume?. The scariest day of the year is upon us once again, though we’ve already had a weekend full of festive activities leading up to it to properly set the mood. For the first...
wegotthiscovered.com

A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics

A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
ComicBook

Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.

