ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Quiet Quitting Is Loudly Showing Managers a New Perspective

Although quiet quitting is not new, the message is now louder, and management should think about why it's happening. Productivity is capped at about 55 hours a week, so managers should work with employees to set goals that transcend the long-hours mentality. Each worker should define their own version of...
constructiondive.com

Finding common ground: Removing barriers to effective external collaboration

As digital solutions expand in the AEC industry, building relationships and trust by sharing information more freely across firm boundaries is imperative for all project stakeholders. Newforma, in conjunction with the Dodge Construction Network and the Construction Progress Coalition, conducted a new study “Finding Common Ground: The Future of Project...
healthcareguys.com

The Importance of Trust in the Dental Industry

The days of technical skills being the only factor that mattered are behind us. One of the most significant worries patients have when visiting a dentist is whether or not they’re able to trust them with their and their family’s care. This is especially true for patients visiting a dentist for the first time. In fact, trust plays a fundamental role in healthcare encounters.
CNBC

Flexibility is key to finding, keeping workers even as companies want people back

Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
psychologytoday.com

Cultivating Happiness Through Purpose

Having a strong sense of purpose is linked to higher levels of well-being, happiness, and resilience. Our sense of purpose naturally changes over time, but can be strengthened. Reflective practices that cultivate an evolving sense of purpose include considering your life roles and what you are most curious about. If...
psychologytoday.com

Learned Hopefulness: The Key to a Successful Life

New science shows how the brain is designed as a hope machine. Hope can be strengthened by changing what one believes they can control. Figuring out what one can control begins with pausing to become aware when something negative or uncertain happens. If you want to be successful in life,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy