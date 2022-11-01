The low-code and no-code market -- encouraging the rise of citizen developers, as well as speeding up software development -- is now a sizeable one, and will double in size over the next five years. Recent research out of ISG puts the market at about $25 billion at this time, and this sector is expected to grow at a compounded growth rate of 28% annually, to $45.5 billion by 2027. Will concerns about technology spinning out of control in an insecure way put a damper on this growth? Can there truly be a class of unfettered "citizen developers," or is this just wishful marketing?

1 DAY AGO