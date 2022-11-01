Read full article on original website
Microsoft Teams desktop app got a performance boost. Did you spot it?
Microsoft has implemented more under-the-hood improvements to its Teams desktop client that it claims has delivered improvements in latency for key scenarios. Microsoft's Jeff Chen in a new blogpost explains the latest latency improvements are "mainly attributed to the upgrade of the framework, which we introduced this month." The upgrade...
Stack Overflow CEO on how it became the world's most popular programming site
If you're a programmer, you already know about Stack Overflow. It's a developer site where questions about all languages and problems are asked and answered. Every programmer uses it and knows jokes about developers who cobble their programs together from Stack Overflow answers. But, how did it rise to the top? In an interview, Prashanth Chandrasekar, Stack Overflow's CEO, answered this question and many more.
Google makes massive commitment to support more languages using AI
Google has announced its intention of expanding its already expansive language portfolio by ten-fold utilizing artificial intelligence. The 1,000 Languages Initiative is Google's commitment to build an AI model that supports the 1,000 most-spoken languages across the globe to make information more accessible. "Language is fundamental to how people communicate...
How to add tab groups to Firefox for a more organized and efficient experience
I make no bones about Opera having the single best tab experience of every browser on the market. And although Safari's new tab management options come fairly close to Opera, it's still a clear runner-up. That doesn't mean other browsers can't compete. And even though they may never achieve the...
Microsoft Teams: Here's what Microsoft added in the last month
Microsoft Teams is still getting new features: in the past month, Microsoft has rolled out new features for PDFs, Together Mode, chat and collaboration, and its low-code offering, Power Platform. Microsoft Teams Together Mode, which displays participants in a common virtual room like a lecture hall, now allows meeting organizers...
Black Friday tablet deals: Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is currently 50% off
Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.
Google wants robots to write their own Python code
Google has unveiled a new approach to using large language models (LLMs) that shows how robots can write their own code on the basis of instructions from humans. The latest work builds on Google's PaLM-SayCan model for robots to understand open-ended prompts from humans and respond reasonably and safely in a physical space. It also builds on OpenAI's GPT-3 LLM and related work in automated code completion, like GitHub's Copilot feature.
Low-code no-code market keeps growing, and that means shifts in technology roles
The low-code and no-code market -- encouraging the rise of citizen developers, as well as speeding up software development -- is now a sizeable one, and will double in size over the next five years. Recent research out of ISG puts the market at about $25 billion at this time, and this sector is expected to grow at a compounded growth rate of 28% annually, to $45.5 billion by 2027. Will concerns about technology spinning out of control in an insecure way put a damper on this growth? Can there truly be a class of unfettered "citizen developers," or is this just wishful marketing?
Cloud computing: Migration is not stopping and there's no going back
Tech analyst Gartner is predicting that spending on public cloud computing services will grow 20.7% in 2023 to $591.8 billion – up from the $490 billion predicted for 2022, which Gartner says represents a growth rate of 18.8%. The world, arguably, has become a trickier place to predict these...
IoT devices can undermine your security. Here are four ways to boost your defences
Connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as printers, cameras and routers are leaving networks vulnerable to cyberattacks because they're not being properly secured. And it isn't just home and office networks that are being left open to exploitation by malicious hackers targeting the Internet of Things – critical infrastructure is also vulnerable too because IoT security isn't being managed correctly, potentially leaving industrial control systems exposed, Microsoft has warned.
Smartphones with interchangeable camera lenses: Hardware chaos or pure genius?
It's usually January time when companies unveil their craziest ideas of how technology can better our lives, but Chinese technology giant, Xiaomi, has already taken the wraps off of its latest vision: Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept. top picks. The 10 best smartphones right now. It's easy to find a great...
The people building artificial intelligence are the ones who need AI the most
There are many interesting use cases for artificial intelligence, from drug discovery to autonomous transportation. But the people seeing the most benefits from AI technologies to date are technologists themselves -- automating their operations and quality assurance, enabling faster application development, greater network optimization, and eliminating manual task work. That's...
How to use your mobile phone as a webcam in Windows
Your Windows laptop likely has its own webcam that you use for virtual meetings. But many laptop webcams are stuck at a low resolution. And if you're using a desktop, you may not even have a webcam accessible. In that case, your mobile phone can step in to serve as...
How to schedule emails in MacOS Ventura
I'm still a big fan of email. I send countless missives through one or more email clients (such as Thunderbird, Geary, Gmail, and Apple Mail) all day, every day. Of course, not every email client is built the same. Some, such as Geary, are very barebones and garner my attention via a very clean interface that is simple and effective to use. Other email clients offer more features than I know I'll ever need, but it's still nice that they're there (on the off-chance I might need them someday).
When it comes to tackling retention, employers are overlooking their biggest problem
Riding the coattails of last year's Great Resignation, employees are demanding more out of their employers than ever. But according to an external survey conducted by Amazon, younger workers don't feel their employers are delivering, with 74% saying they are likely to quit their job in the next year due to a lack of development opportunities.
Finally, is this the end for the fax machine?
Once the heart of office life, the fax machine could soon fall silent forever. The UK's telecoms regulator Ofcom is considering whether to remove facsimile or 'fax' services from the list of technologies that it requires telecoms companies to support. The proposed change would amend the current universal service obligation...
Looking for a remote work job? It's getting harder to find one
Jobseekers who want to work remotely might have fewer options in 2023 as employers scale back on remote-working positions. LinkedIn's latest Global Talent Trends report points to a "deceleration in hiring" in the months leading into 2023 as companies prepare for further market volatility. At the same time, fewer job...
People get more value out of robots when they're forced to use them (really)
Did you examine your feelings toward your enemy and decide that perhaps you'd been unfair, too harsh, or even entirely mistaken?. Did you forgive, forget, and conclude that the former enemy really wasn't so bad after all?. I only ask because it appears humans' hate affair with robots is over.
Google enhances its AI-powered flood and wildfire tracking systems
Google is helping people combat the negative effects of climate change, including extreme weather patterns such as wildfires and floods, by developing tracking systems for these natural disasters. On Wednesday, Google added new features to its flood and wildfire tracking services that expand the scope of who can use it...
Starlink RV review: Changes the game for digital nomads
I started seeing them around the marina a few months ago: rectangular dishes gazing skyward in some common prayer. You hear the whispers around the dock: "Did you get it yet?" You can almost feel the excitement in the air. Starlink has arrived, and Starlink RV has attracted the attention...
