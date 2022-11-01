Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois
Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
This Illinois City Was Just Named Most Family-Friendliest
A travel website just claimed the Most Family-Friendliest Town in the state of Illinois, and I have to admit I somewhat agree with their choice. Travel Pulse just named the 50 Most Family-Friendly Towns in each state and named Chicago for Illinois. Now, I do love Chicago don't get me wrong, but when I am there visiting there really is nothing nice about that city. I am sure residents of Chicago get sick of tourists, but you have to know that when leaving in a big city you are going to get millions of people each year visiting. According to Travel Pulse,
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
Central Illinois Proud
Village Skate seasonal ice rink to open in Morton
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A holiday wonderland will open up in downtown Morton the day after Thanksgiving, bringing holiday cheer while giving back to the community. The Hometown Holidays Village Skate, presented by the Hometown Morton Community Bank, will feature an outdoor synthetic ice skating rink along Main Street, holiday music, and food and drink vendors. It opens Friday, Nov. 25, and will run until Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Springfield Clinic ‘not optimistic’ about deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield
A year later, state still reviewing ‘ghost network’; Rules to tighten insurance regulations pending SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A year after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) kicked Springfield Clinic, along with its 450 doctors and 200 advanced practice nurses, out of network, a top executive revealed that the clinic is “not optimistic about […]
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/3/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found an alarming number of workers were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBook.com found school superintendents, city managers, bus drivers, teachers, and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. The numbers show six-figure public employees in Illinois skyrocketed from 94,000 in 2018 to 132,188 last year, in 2021, most recently costing taxpayers around the state at least $17 billion.
Magic 95.1
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
wcbu.org
Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health
UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
1043theparty.com
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions
Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
wlds.com
Jacksonville Plans Commission Rejects Liquor Store Rezone on East Morton
The Jacksonville Plans Commission rejected plans for a new liquor store on East Morton Avenue Wednesday night. The Plans Commission had received a request for rezone from Vikram Patel at 400 East Morton Avenue last month. Patel was wanting to change the zoning from B-1 to B-3 with Special Use to place a liquor store at the location. Soon after word spread of a rezone request was placed with the city for that location, several residents who live in the neighborhood created a coalition to push to stop the rezone.
WCIA
Decatur switches to electric buses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s buses are going green. The city is switching from those that run on diesel to hybrid ones and eventually to electric vehicles. Decatur received more than $16 million in money from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make the switch. That means making changes to the public transit facility’s infrastructure.
newschannel20.com
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Bloomington crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has released additional information Tuesday on a deadly crash that occurred at the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway Monday. According to a press release, 28-year-old Chelsea D. Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary autopsy shows...
aledotimesrecord.com
Hunter Drew loved motorcycles. A final ride will take the 3-year-old home
Hunter Lee Drew of Carlinville liked motorcycles, big trucks, airplanes and race cars and enjoyed watching "Paw Patrol" and "CoComelon." Ashley Nichole Bottoms, 33, of Carlinville, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. She is being held on $250,000 bond in the Macoupin County Jail.
Herald & Review
Decatur mom denies battering son with belt
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
edglentoday.com
Area Football Teams To Play IHSA Second Round Playoff Games Saturday, Tigers Host Loyola At 1, Shells Host Undefeated Prairie Central At 2
BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville will host their second-round Class 8A game against Wilmette Loyola Academy in the afternoon, while Collinsville goes on the road in the evening, Roxana plays at home in the afternoon and East St. Louis goes on the road, also in the afternoon, as the remaining Metro-East football teams will be playing on Saturday as the IHSA announced dates and times for the second round football playoff games to be played this weekend around the state.
