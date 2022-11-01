ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff

Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
Elon Musk – live: Twitter’s human rights team fired as new owner blames ‘activists’ for spoiling takeover

Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday.“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees noted.“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary...
Elon Musk Calls Activist Pressure On Twitter Advertisers “An Attack On The First Amendment,” Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with new Elon Musk comments. On the same day major layoffs were hitting Twitter, the social media firm’s new owner, Elon Musk, told a crowd of affluent investors in New York that activist pressure on advertisers is “an attack on the First Amendment.” Musk said he and his advisors have “done our absolute best to appease them and nothing is working,” describing it as a “major concern.” Earlier in the day, he said the company’s ad revenue had already taken a “massive” hit from the ad pullback. Even for companies not clouded by controversy, of course, the digital ad market...
