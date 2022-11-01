COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Drive near Tomah Drive shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. Watch the surveillance video at the top of this article or clicking here.

