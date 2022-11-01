ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKTV

Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide

Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Springs city council member battling cancer

WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman found dead near Old Colorado City

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city. According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were able to extricate...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 4 arrested in connection with El Paso County homicide

WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Drive near Tomah Drive shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. Watch the surveillance video at the top of this article or clicking here.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 different Family Dollar stores robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after two Family Dollar stores in Colorado Springs were robbed on Tuesday. The first robbery occurred at about 9 in the morning at the location near Airport Road and S. Academy Boulevard. The second occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the 4609 Austin Bluffs location near Doherty High School. The locations are about five miles apart. In both crimes, a suspect entered the store with a handgun and then fled the scene with money.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

