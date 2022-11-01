Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week ChampColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Bear Creek Nature Center Hosts a Bear Run on November 5thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs officials looking to improve safety at certain intersections
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 6 hours ago. Stephannie Fortune announced on Wednesday to...
KKTV
Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide
Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
KKTV
Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
KKTV
WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs city council member battling cancer
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 6 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
KKTV
WATCH: Best Halloween costumes in Colorado Springs?
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
KKTV
Woman found dead near Old Colorado City
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
KKTV
WATCH: Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown Colorado Springs
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
KKTV
Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city. According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were able to extricate...
KKTV
WATCH: 4 arrested in connection with El Paso County homicide
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
KKTV
WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Drive near Tomah Drive shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. Watch the surveillance video at the top of this article or clicking here.
KKTV
WATCH: Alleged bomb threat at Air Academy High School
Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a rumored planned school shooting in Colorado Springs on 11/3/22. A man is facing serious charges following an undercover operation by police.
KKTV
WATCH: Juvenile dies following crash in Pueblo
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
KKTV
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Colorado Springs city officials said they are looking into ways to improve safety at certain intersections. Stephannie Fortune announced on Wednesday to the public she has Leukemia. Updated: 2 hours ago. 4 people are suspects in an El Paso County homicide case. Updated: 3...
KKTV
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
KKTV
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lottery is announcing there were some big Powerball winners throughout the Centennial State from Wednesday’s drawing, despite there being no jackpot winner. Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at “Winners Corner” in Pueblo. One person purchased a...
KKTV
2 different Family Dollar stores robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after two Family Dollar stores in Colorado Springs were robbed on Tuesday. The first robbery occurred at about 9 in the morning at the location near Airport Road and S. Academy Boulevard. The second occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the 4609 Austin Bluffs location near Doherty High School. The locations are about five miles apart. In both crimes, a suspect entered the store with a handgun and then fled the scene with money.
KKTV
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Colorado Springs city officials said they are looking into ways to improve safety at certain intersections. Stephannie Fortune announced on Wednesday to the public she has Leukemia. Updated: 10 hours ago. 4 people are suspects in an El Paso County homicide case.
KKTV
WATCH: Robberies at Colorado Springs dollar stores
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police investigating after woman found dead near Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs near Old Colorado City Thursday night. Police said they initially received a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of West Colorado Avenue around 11:25 p.m. They said the call was requesting urgent help.
Comments / 0