First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/1 Tuesday morning forecast
Forecast: We'll see some early morning showers north/south/east of the city, then a stray shower this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a cloudy morning with breaks of sun this afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the 50s again... 40s N&W.
As for tomorrow, it will be sunny, mild and pleasant with highs near 70.
Looking Ahead: It will remain pleasant Thursday and Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
