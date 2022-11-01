Read full article on original website
JustRick
3d ago
don't forget the increase in violent crimes, high food prices, bail-reform, killing 8&9 month old babies in the uterus waiting to take their first breath, and legalization of mind altering drugs. and also treating 18,19,and 20 year old voters like second rate citizens.
gladileftny
3d ago
She must've bribed you also. Anyone who votes for her is a vote against America, it's a vote against clean politics, it's a vote against sound government.
snafu u2
3d ago
The corrupto cuomo regime has to go !! WAKE UP AND SAVE AMERICA BEFORE IT'S TO LATE - VOTE ALL RED IN 2022 AND 2024 !!
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
nystateofpolitics.com
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?
As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
cityandstateny.com
On Long Island, a state Senate battleground
During a recent weekend, Long Island played host to national bigwigs from both parties. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallied with GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin in Suffolk County, while First Lady Jill Biden phone-banked with Gov. Kathy Hochul on the island. Their presence was unusual – it’s not every day that New York elections garner national attention, let alone the happenings in New York City’s suburbs.
After cases against Trump and Cuomo, Tish James runs low-key reelection campaign
To top it off, Attorney General Tish James has turned down a debate with her Republican opponent, the only statewide elected official in New York to do so.
POLITICO
Where Zeldin would steer the state
Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
Election 2022: Democratic incumbent and Long Island GOP congressman vie for New York's highest office
For the first time in 12 years, the name Andrew Cuomo is will not be on the ballot. Instead, the race is between the Gov. Kathy Hochul, the woman who succeeded him, and well-known Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Andrew Cuomo: Democrats ‘tongue-tied when it comes to crime’
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Wednesday criticized the Democratic Party for being “tongue-tied” on crime. “I don’t know why the Democrats — and this is nationwide — I don’t know why they can’t be more aggressive addressing the issue of crime,” Cuomo told radio host John Catsimatidis.
NY1
Last-minute money floods New York's race for governor
Millions of dollars are flooding independent expenditure committees in New York in the final weeks of the campaign for governor as they seek to persuade — and bombard — voters with political messaging. The money comes to New York as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has hoped to recapture...
wrvo.org
New York could face 'political earthquake' come Election Day
With Election Day right around the corner, what might we expect to see once the polls close? Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University, said the momentum during the midterms has moved behind Republican candidates. "I'm reasonably certain in saying the Republicans are going to...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul rallies in Westchester, Zeldin touts early voting totals
With Election Day less than a week away, Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to try to rally her Democratic base while her Republican rival, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, was crying foul in a fight over campaign lawn signs. Perhaps in response to criticism that the party has looked a little...
New York proposition 1: What you need to know about environmental measure on back of ballot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to the polling booths to vote will have a say in the state’s ability to borrow millions of dollars to enhance climate change infrastructure, bolster community protections and fund a healthy environment. The $4.2 billion “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces First Clean Water Infrastructure Projects in NY to Receive Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $176 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, including the first projects in New York State to receive clean water infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Town of Liberty and City of Newburgh. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants authorizing municipal access to the capital needed to get shovels in the ground for critical drinking water and sewer projects. The board also approved long-term financing conversions that provide debt interest relief for municipalities on completed projects.
Guns at voting sites have long sparked fears of intimidation, violence (Analysis by Robert Spitzer)
Robert Spitzer is Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus of the Political Science Department at the State University of New York College at Cortland. The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. (THE CONVERSATION) A couple in Mesa, Arizona, was dropping off their ballots...
Poll: House race between Francis Conole, Brandon Williams comes down to wire
Democrat Francis Conole has opened a razor-thin lead over Republican Brandon Williams in the final days of their race in Central New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to a new poll published today. Conole leads Williams 46-42% among likely voters, within the poll’s margin of error of plus or...
NewsChannel 36
New York State Board of Elections said voters should feel confident in the election process
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- As election day gets closer, the New York State Board of Elections emphasized that voters should feel confident in the voting process. John Conklin, Director of Public Information for the New York State Board of Elections, said there is a checks and balances process including election inspectors and audits.
Mayor: Gov. Hochul is a strong partner in fight against crime (Guest Opinion by Ben Walsh)
Ben Walsh is the 54th mayor of Syracuse. Fear-mongering political ads are obscuring an urgent fact for the people of New York: Gov. Kathy Hochul has been a strong partner in the fight against crime. Hochul took office as the pandemic spurred rising violence and property crime here and across the nation. She’s risen to the challenge.
wxxinews.org
Discussing how changes in New York election law have impacted third parties
For the first time since 1946, New York voters will have only two candidates for governor on their ballots. That's because in 2019, former governor Andrew Cuomo helped push through changes that make it much more difficult for third parties to get on -- or stay on -- the ballot.
Gotham Gazette
Arguments For and Against Question 1 on the 2022 New York Ballot, The $4.2 Billion Environmental Bond Act
On the back of every New Yorker's ballot this fall is a question: whether or not to allow the state to borrow $4.2 billion to pay for major clean environment and climate change mitigation infrastructure. The provision, known as the "Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act,"...
Legislative Gazette
Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters
Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
Battle for the Bronx: Why turnout could be a challenge for Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in the Bronx about lending to women- and minority-led businesses The borough has historically been a campaign stop for Democrats courting Latino and Black voters, but those same constituents have been disproportionately affected by pocketbook and public safety issues that Republicans have seized on. [ more › ]
