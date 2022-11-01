Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Mailbag: What Does the Calvin Ridley Trade Change?
Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
Wichita Eagle
‘Surprise’ Sale? Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder ‘Noodling’ Move with Commanders
FRISCO - The fact that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring potential transactions involving his NFL franchise earlier this week does not come as a "surprise'' to colleague Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. “Well, I don’t think I was necessarily surprised,'' said Jones on 105.3 The Fan....
Wichita Eagle
Broncos ‘Received a Number of Calls’ on WRs at Trade Deadline
Trading away pass rusher Bradley Chubb undoubtedly weakens the Denver Broncos for the rest of the season. That being said, after GM George Paton weighed up all the factors, it made sense to move on from Chubb now and get value in return. The $110 million deal Chubb subsequently received...
Wichita Eagle
Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Side of Story: ‘I Never Asked to be Traded’
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was back with the team for a full participation in Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should you travel back in time and share this news with Rams fans a week or two ago, they'd look at you like a madman.
Wichita Eagle
Bears’ Eddie Jackson on This Week’s Trades: ‘What Are We Playing For?’
The Bears were active prior to the NFL’s trade deadline, selling key defensive players Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith in separate deals while adding wide receiver Chase Claypool in another. The moves were meant to help Chicago for the future, but one player was more confused than anything. Safety...
Wichita Eagle
New England Homecoming vs. Patriots For Colts DE: Paye It Forward
FOXBORO — Indianapolis Colts’ defensive end Kwity Paye might be playing his professional football in the Hoosier State, but he has a great deal of New England in his heart. In fact, his sizable love for football was cultivated in the smallest state in the union. Paye and...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Headed For Colts-Style QB Problem?
The New England Patriots' matchup with the Indianapolis Colts is a bit like The Simpsons: What was once a Sunday staple in primetime has become a shell of its former self, still occupying a slot to end the weekend with little, if any, of the fanfare it carried in its heyday.
Wichita Eagle
Preview: The Paradox That Is Packers at Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? That’s the unstoppable force paradox. The opposite of the paradox will be on display on Sunday at Ford Field. The Green Bay Packers – aka the stoppable force – can’t score. The Detroit Lions – aka the movable object – can’t stop anyone from scoring.
Wichita Eagle
Texans Trouble: Davis Mills Not Ready For Primetime in Loss to Eagles
We're not sure what the ultimate solution is for the Houston Texans at quarterback. But after Thursday night's dismal performance, we're more certain than ever that it's not Davis Mills. Even when he was good against the NFL's best team, he was bad. And when he was bad, Mills was...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
Wichita Eagle
This player might’ve been the Chiefs’ lone bright spot against the Titans last season
Few Chiefs can look back on last season’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a smile. The Chiefs’ 27-3 blowout loss marked the fewest points scored by a Kansas City team during the Andy Reid era. And Patrick Mahomes has not been part of a more lopsided loss.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs big betting favorites vs. Titans, rookie ratings and more: SportsBeat KC podcast
The Chiefs were off last week, but they stayed busy. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney joined the team. Cornerback Rashad Fenton departed. Injured players like rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end Mike Danna worked their way back while the Chiefs worked out with suspended defensive end Frank Clark. We talk...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers
The Detroit Lions offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice on...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Rookie Teagan Quitoriano Catches TD in First Game: ‘Cool Experience’
HOUSTON -- Teagan Quitoriano was a big hit during his NFL debut. In his first career game, Quitoriano elevated over defenders for a 2-yard touchdown catch in Thursday night's loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans' rookie tight end, activated from injured reserve-designated for return before kickoff after recovering...
Wichita Eagle
Frogs In The Pros: Where To Catch Your TCU Horned Frogs In NFL Week 9 Action
25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week X of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton completed 22 or 30...
Wichita Eagle
Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 9: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams travel to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday as they hope to extend the Buccaneers' losing streak. The Bucs are losers of three in a row and five of their last six, and fresh off a 27-22 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in a game that saw Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady struggle.
Wichita Eagle
Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 9 Game Against Titans
After a week off to recharge, refresh and hit the reset button for a bit, the Kansas City Chiefs will be back in action on Sunday Night Football this week. As the Tennessee Titans come rolling into town, the hosts have some good news on the injury front. Throughout the...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Stars Downplay Chase of Undefeated Season at 8–0
The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8–0 on Thursday night with a 29–17 win over the Texans on the road. Not only did the victory give Philadelphia a franchise-best start, but also has many thinking about another historic possibility: an undefeated season. Though fans of the team might...
Wichita Eagle
Saints’ Demario Davis Nominated for Salute to Service Award
On Friday morning, the NFL announced their 2022 list of nominees from each team for USAA's Salute to Service Award. The Saints have once again nominated Demario Davis to represent their club. This is the 12th annual award for league, which focuses on recognizing NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who have demonstrated a commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.
Comments / 0