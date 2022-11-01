ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jaguars Mailbag: What Does the Calvin Ridley Trade Change?

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Broncos ‘Received a Number of Calls’ on WRs at Trade Deadline

Trading away pass rusher Bradley Chubb undoubtedly weakens the Denver Broncos for the rest of the season. That being said, after GM George Paton weighed up all the factors, it made sense to move on from Chubb now and get value in return. The $110 million deal Chubb subsequently received...
DENVER, CO
Patriots Headed For Colts-Style QB Problem?

The New England Patriots' matchup with the Indianapolis Colts is a bit like The Simpsons: What was once a Sunday staple in primetime has become a shell of its former self, still occupying a slot to end the weekend with little, if any, of the fanfare it carried in its heyday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Preview: The Paradox That Is Packers at Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? That’s the unstoppable force paradox. The opposite of the paradox will be on display on Sunday at Ford Field. The Green Bay Packers – aka the stoppable force – can’t score. The Detroit Lions – aka the movable object – can’t stop anyone from scoring.
GREEN BAY, WI
Texans Trouble: Davis Mills Not Ready For Primetime in Loss to Eagles

We're not sure what the ultimate solution is for the Houston Texans at quarterback. But after Thursday night's dismal performance, we're more certain than ever that it's not Davis Mills. Even when he was good against the NFL's best team, he was bad. And when he was bad, Mills was...
HOUSTON, TX
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’

The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
DETROIT, MI
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers

The Detroit Lions offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice on...
DETROIT, MI
Texans Rookie Teagan Quitoriano Catches TD in First Game: ‘Cool Experience’

HOUSTON -- Teagan Quitoriano was a big hit during his NFL debut. In his first career game, Quitoriano elevated over defenders for a 2-yard touchdown catch in Thursday night's loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans' rookie tight end, activated from injured reserve-designated for return before kickoff after recovering...
HOUSTON, TX
Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 9: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday as they hope to extend the Buccaneers' losing streak. The Bucs are losers of three in a row and five of their last six, and fresh off a 27-22 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in a game that saw Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady struggle.
TAMPA, FL
Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 9 Game Against Titans

After a week off to recharge, refresh and hit the reset button for a bit, the Kansas City Chiefs will be back in action on Sunday Night Football this week. As the Tennessee Titans come rolling into town, the hosts have some good news on the injury front. Throughout the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Eagles Stars Downplay Chase of Undefeated Season at 8–0

The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8–0 on Thursday night with a 29–17 win over the Texans on the road. Not only did the victory give Philadelphia a franchise-best start, but also has many thinking about another historic possibility: an undefeated season. Though fans of the team might...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Saints’ Demario Davis Nominated for Salute to Service Award

On Friday morning, the NFL announced their 2022 list of nominees from each team for USAA's Salute to Service Award. The Saints have once again nominated Demario Davis to represent their club. This is the 12th annual award for league, which focuses on recognizing NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who have demonstrated a commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

