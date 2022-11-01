ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Wichita Eagle

Jaguars Mailbag: What Does the Calvin Ridley Trade Change?

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Final Vikings-Commanders Injury Report: Dalvin Tomlinson Out, Cam Dantzler Questionable

Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is officially out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, meaning Minnesota will be without one of its best, most impactful defenders. Tomlinson is dealing with a calf injury and wasn't able to practice at all this week, but there's hope that he'll be able to return for next week's huge matchup against the Bills.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Texans Trouble: Davis Mills Not Ready For Primetime in Loss to Eagles

We're not sure what the ultimate solution is for the Houston Texans at quarterback. But after Thursday night's dismal performance, we're more certain than ever that it's not Davis Mills. Even when he was good against the NFL's best team, he was bad. And when he was bad, Mills was...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Texans QB Davis Mills’ Flaw That’s Holding Back Houston

HOUSTON -- Davis Mills knows what he has to do: stop throwing interceptions. Executing that mission, though, has proven to be an elusive pursuit for the Houston Texans' second-year quarterback. Case in example: the Texans' 29-17 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. Mills had...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Headed For Colts-Style QB Problem?

The New England Patriots' matchup with the Indianapolis Colts is a bit like The Simpsons: What was once a Sunday staple in primetime has become a shell of its former self, still occupying a slot to end the weekend with little, if any, of the fanfare it carried in its heyday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Bills BREAKING: Jordan Poyer OUT - Buffalo vs. Jets Preview GAMEDAY

The Buffalo Bills travel to play the New York Jets in an AFC East Division battle on Sunday from MetLife Stadium. The Bills sit atop the division while the Jets are tied with Miami at 5-3 for second place. The Bills, who have beaten the Jets in four straight meetings,...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Saints’ Demario Davis Nominated for Salute to Service Award

On Friday morning, the NFL announced their 2022 list of nominees from each team for USAA's Salute to Service Award. The Saints have once again nominated Demario Davis to represent their club. This is the 12th annual award for league, which focuses on recognizing NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who have demonstrated a commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Preview: The Paradox That Is Packers at Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? That’s the unstoppable force paradox. The opposite of the paradox will be on display on Sunday at Ford Field. The Green Bay Packers – aka the stoppable force – can’t score. The Detroit Lions – aka the movable object – can’t stop anyone from scoring.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Stars Downplay Chase of Undefeated Season at 8–0

The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8–0 on Thursday night with a 29–17 win over the Texans on the road. Not only did the victory give Philadelphia a franchise-best start, but also has many thinking about another historic possibility: an undefeated season. Though fans of the team might...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

WR DK Metcalf: Seahawks Season ‘Has Come With A Lot of Growth’

The Seattle Seahawks have made major strides of improvement from where they were this offseason to get to where they are now, which is 5-3 and first place in the NFC West. Of course, this has not come as a surprise to anyone within the organization as they have believed from day one that this team was capable of being a playoff contender despite what the media was saying during the offseason.
SEATTLE, WA

