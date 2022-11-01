Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
‘Surprise’ Sale? Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder ‘Noodling’ Move with Commanders
FRISCO - The fact that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring potential transactions involving his NFL franchise earlier this week does not come as a "surprise'' to colleague Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. “Well, I don’t think I was necessarily surprised,'' said Jones on 105.3 The Fan....
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Mailbag: What Does the Calvin Ridley Trade Change?
Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
Wichita Eagle
Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Side of Story: ‘I Never Asked to be Traded’
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was back with the team for a full participation in Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should you travel back in time and share this news with Rams fans a week or two ago, they'd look at you like a madman.
Wichita Eagle
Final Vikings-Commanders Injury Report: Dalvin Tomlinson Out, Cam Dantzler Questionable
Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is officially out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, meaning Minnesota will be without one of its best, most impactful defenders. Tomlinson is dealing with a calf injury and wasn't able to practice at all this week, but there's hope that he'll be able to return for next week's huge matchup against the Bills.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Wichita Eagle
Texans Trouble: Davis Mills Not Ready For Primetime in Loss to Eagles
We're not sure what the ultimate solution is for the Houston Texans at quarterback. But after Thursday night's dismal performance, we're more certain than ever that it's not Davis Mills. Even when he was good against the NFL's best team, he was bad. And when he was bad, Mills was...
Wichita Eagle
Texans QB Davis Mills’ Flaw That’s Holding Back Houston
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills knows what he has to do: stop throwing interceptions. Executing that mission, though, has proven to be an elusive pursuit for the Houston Texans' second-year quarterback. Case in example: the Texans' 29-17 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. Mills had...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Headed For Colts-Style QB Problem?
The New England Patriots' matchup with the Indianapolis Colts is a bit like The Simpsons: What was once a Sunday staple in primetime has become a shell of its former self, still occupying a slot to end the weekend with little, if any, of the fanfare it carried in its heyday.
Wichita Eagle
Bills BREAKING: Jordan Poyer OUT - Buffalo vs. Jets Preview GAMEDAY
The Buffalo Bills travel to play the New York Jets in an AFC East Division battle on Sunday from MetLife Stadium. The Bills sit atop the division while the Jets are tied with Miami at 5-3 for second place. The Bills, who have beaten the Jets in four straight meetings,...
Wichita Eagle
LIVE: talking Chiefs-Titans (Toney, McDuffie, Clark + more)... join the conversation
The Chiefs return from their bye week to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, and SportsBeat Live returns to talk about all things Chiefs. Join Star columnist Sam McDowell and beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell at about 10 a.m. Friday with your questions and comments. There’s...
Wichita Eagle
Bears’ Eddie Jackson on This Week’s Trades: ‘What Are We Playing For?’
The Bears were active prior to the NFL’s trade deadline, selling key defensive players Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith in separate deals while adding wide receiver Chase Claypool in another. The moves were meant to help Chicago for the future, but one player was more confused than anything. Safety...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Commanders Preview: Kirk Cousins’ Return, Other Storylines, Key Matchups
The Vikings are riding a five-game winning streak as they head to the nation's capital to take on a Commanders team that has won three in a row to get back to .500. One of those winning streaks will come to an end on Sunday at FedEx Field. Let's go...
Wichita Eagle
Saints’ Demario Davis Nominated for Salute to Service Award
On Friday morning, the NFL announced their 2022 list of nominees from each team for USAA's Salute to Service Award. The Saints have once again nominated Demario Davis to represent their club. This is the 12th annual award for league, which focuses on recognizing NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who have demonstrated a commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons BREAKING: Starters A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson Ruled OUT vs. Chargers
The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will look to get over .500 for the first time since 2017 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday, but they'll have to do so without a pair of starters. The Falcons have declared All-Pro corner A.J....
Wichita Eagle
Preview: The Paradox That Is Packers at Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? That’s the unstoppable force paradox. The opposite of the paradox will be on display on Sunday at Ford Field. The Green Bay Packers – aka the stoppable force – can’t score. The Detroit Lions – aka the movable object – can’t stop anyone from scoring.
Wichita Eagle
New England Homecoming vs. Patriots For Colts DE: Paye It Forward
FOXBORO — Indianapolis Colts’ defensive end Kwity Paye might be playing his professional football in the Hoosier State, but he has a great deal of New England in his heart. In fact, his sizable love for football was cultivated in the smallest state in the union. Paye and...
Wichita Eagle
This player might’ve been the Chiefs’ lone bright spot against the Titans last season
Few Chiefs can look back on last season’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a smile. The Chiefs’ 27-3 blowout loss marked the fewest points scored by a Kansas City team during the Andy Reid era. And Patrick Mahomes has not been part of a more lopsided loss.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Stars Downplay Chase of Undefeated Season at 8–0
The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8–0 on Thursday night with a 29–17 win over the Texans on the road. Not only did the victory give Philadelphia a franchise-best start, but also has many thinking about another historic possibility: an undefeated season. Though fans of the team might...
Wichita Eagle
WR DK Metcalf: Seahawks Season ‘Has Come With A Lot of Growth’
The Seattle Seahawks have made major strides of improvement from where they were this offseason to get to where they are now, which is 5-3 and first place in the NFC West. Of course, this has not come as a surprise to anyone within the organization as they have believed from day one that this team was capable of being a playoff contender despite what the media was saying during the offseason.
