Portland, OR

kptv.com

Detached garage, vehicle destroyed by fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A detached garage and a vehicle were destroyed by a fire in Longview on Wednesday evening. Shortly after 8 p.m., Longview Fire Department crews responded to a fire near the intersection of Florida Street and 30th Avenue. Crews arrived and found a detached garage behind a home on fire with flames visible and possible extension to a nearby home.
LONGVIEW, WA
kptv.com

Fire in Northeast Portland home displaces 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)- A fire damaged a house in Northeast Portland Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Fire crews responded to reports of an attic fire near Northeast 144th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street just after 7 a.m. As they arrived, all of the residents had evacuated. The fire had started in the attic and burned through the roof making it dangerous.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Explosion collapses Vancouver garage, 2 displaced

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - An explosion in the garage of a Vancouver, Wash. home caused “significant structural damage” on Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just after noon, firefighters responded to a reported housefire and explosion at 8420 Northeast Lewis. Four engines, one truck and three fire...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Crash on Highway 47 leaves Forest Grove man dead

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on highway 47 in Forest Grove left a 70-year-old man dead Thursday morning, according to Oregon State Police. The driver, Leo Vanderzaden, was driving northbound on Highway 47 at about 11 a.m. when he drifted onto the right shoulder of the rod in a bend in the highway. He was driving very fast when he left the roadway, crashed into a ditch and flew through the air, hitting several trees. The car finally came to a rest on the shoulder of the northbound lanes.
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Storm knocks out power to thousands in Portland metro area, school closures reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A storm moving through the Pacific Northwest has led to power outages and some school closures on Friday. As of 11 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 9,117 customers were without power. Pacific Power was only reporting four outages at the same time, while Clark Public Utilities reported 344 customers were affected by outages.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people broke into Mr. J’s Deli-Mart and Video Lottery in Gresham early on Halloween morning and police are still looking for the suspects. Security video shows one suspect in the driver’s seat of what police say is a small black Chevy SUV while two people attempt to break a door on the corner of Halsey Street and 162 Avenue. A suspect crawls through the broken door and goes straight for the register.
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

'15 grand in damages': Arcade owner fed up with repair costs from break-ins

PORTLAND, Ore. — You can add arcades to the list of Portland businesses that have been dealing with chronic break-ins this year. Phillip Ragaway, owner of QuarterWorld off of Southeast Hawthorne, said he's been hit by a brazen string of break-ins that all appear to have been perpetrated by the same pair of thieves — more than 40 times since the spring. He said he has surveillance footage but can't get much help from police.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Agencies preparing ahead of expected stormy weekend in Portland metro

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Ahead of lots of rain and gusty wind on Friday and into Saturday, agencies are preparing. Clark Public Utilities provided FOX 12 with a statement saying “We are gearing up for this weekend. Outages are always a possibility, particularly for our remote and rural customers where the grid isn’t as robust as it is near our urban areas. But, we’re ready. We’ve already alerted our in-house multi-departmental storm team. We will be watching the skies closely and are well prepared for whatever may come.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Lost mushroom hunter rescued from icy storms on Mt. Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - An Aurora mushroom hunter was rescued from the Mt. Hood National Forest on Tuesday after he went missing Monday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, a family member reported that 36-year-old Trevor Schultes had left to pick mushrooms at about 5:30...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

2 seriously injured in fiery rollover crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Wednesday night after a crash in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a serious injury crash involving a rollover and a vehicle on fire on Northeast 82nd Avenue. One person was critically injured and another was seriously hurt in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river drenches Pacific Northwest with heavy rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will be our wettest, windiest and warmest day out of the next seven. Friday morning is expected to be in the low 50s with the heaviest rain in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s. There will be more rain and gusty winds throughout the evening, with peak gusts reaching 45 mph in the Portland area.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Serious crash closes Highway 47 between Forest Grove, Banks

The crash occurred late Thursday morning, Nov. 3, near Northwest Kemper Road.A serious crash just before noon Thursday, Nov. 3, closed Oregon Highway 47 near Northwest Kemper Road. The area where the crash occurred is in unincorporated Washington County in between Forest Grove and Banks. The highway, also signed locally as Nehalem Highway, was closed in both directions as of Thursday afternoon. Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston said the crash involved a single vehicle with one occupant. The driver was seriously injured, said Johnston. Capt. Kyle Kennedy of the Oregon State Police, which is leading the investigation, said it is "looking like a fatal crash" in response to a request for comment, but he did not have any additional details. Johnston said he was not authorized to confirm whether or not the driver died in the crash. The highway is closed while a crash reconstruction and investigation is conducted. {loadposition sub-article-01}
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian dead after early morning crash east of Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating following the death of a pedestrian just east of Salem early Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a person struck by a 2011 Toyota Camry on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE. The MCSO said despite a quick response from medics, the pedestrian identified as 44-year-old Kelly Joseph Fields, of the Salem area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SALEM, OR

