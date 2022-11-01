ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rocket Lab's attempt to catch a rocket booster with a helicopter falls short

Rocket Lab, a start-up building small orbital rockets, kicked off another successful mission on Friday — but it failed in its efforts to recapture its rocket booster as it tumbled down toward Earth. The company deployed a helicopter with a hook attachment, but it wasn't able to catch the booster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy