Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rocket Lab's attempt to catch a rocket booster with a helicopter falls short
Rocket Lab, a start-up building small orbital rockets, kicked off another successful mission on Friday — but it failed in its efforts to recapture its rocket booster as it tumbled down toward Earth. The company deployed a helicopter with a hook attachment, but it wasn't able to catch the booster.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
World's tallest woman finally flies for the first time after plane removed six seats
No one particularly loves flying. Being stuck in an aluminium box for hours on end while tens of thousands of feet up in the air can be uncomfortable at the best of times. And don’t even get us started on the leg room. But for 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi, who...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ukraine suffered a comms outage when 1,300 SpaceX satellite units went offline over funding issues
Ukraine's fears that its troops ?may lose access to Elon Musk's crucial Starlink internet service deepened in the past week after 1,300 of the military's satellite units went offline, according to two sources familiar with the outage. The small, easy-to-use satellite dishes made by Musk's private rocket company SpaceX have...
Comments / 0