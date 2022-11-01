Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Related
Baystate, Big Y, others commit to support Western Mass. businesses
In an effort to reinvest in women and minority-owned Western Massachusetts businesses and to increase hiring opportunities for people of color and marginalized communities in the area, the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC) has unveiled its Anchor Collaborative program and the local multi-million dollar corporations committed to empowering the region.
Southwick state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga faces challenge from Agawam Councilor Anthony Russo for 3rd Hampden District
In his race for reelection, state Rep. Nicholas A. Boldyga, R-Southwick, faces a challenge from Agawam City Councilor Anthony J. Russo to represent the 3rd Hampden District. Boldyga, 42, who took office in 2010, will face off against Russo, 45, in Tuesday’s election to represent the district that was redrawn in recent redistricting and will include the city of Agawam and the towns of Blandford, Chester, Granville, Huntington, Middlefield, Montgomery, Russell, Southwick and Tolland.
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
Gov. Baker announces security grants for three Jewish organizations in Pioneer Valley
Several Jewish community organizations and synagogues including three in Western Massachusetts will receive funding as part of a $4.1 million program intended to upgrade physical security measures against what officials call the threat of “terroristic and hate-fueled attacks.”. The grants were announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker at the...
Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen
After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
westernmassnews.com
5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
Chicopee holding Election Day food drive to help Westover military families
CHICOPEE – Residents will be asked to make a donation to help military families from Westover Air Reserve Base while they are voting on Tuesday. Election officials are joining forces with the Polish National Credit Union and the Galaxy Community Council to collect canned goods and other non-perishable food such as pasta, peanut butter and cereal as well shampoo, toothpaste and other toiletries to help out military families.
Veterans Day across Pioneer Valley to be commemorated with parades, luncheons and wreath laying ceremonies
With Veterans Day right around the corner and Western Massachusetts communities preparing events in commemoration, retired Brig. Gen. John J. Driscoll of Massachusetts Army National Guard said it is a perfect time to strike up a conversation with a veteran and reengage with American civics. Many veterans, he said, just...
Showdown for Worcester County sheriff nears between Evangelidis, Fontaine
For the last 12 years, Lewis G. “Lew” Evangelidis has been the Worcester County sheriff. As he runs for his third six-year term on Tuesday, Evangelidis is facing his first challenger in 12 years, Democratic candidate David M. Fontaine, a Worcester native who now lives in Paxton. “When...
westernmassnews.com
Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
Rep. Richard Neal, AmeriCorps CEO and Springfield native Michael D. Smith, talk service with local volunteers
SPRINGFIELD — For years, AmeriCorps was able to bring in members without having to recruit, said AmeriCorps CEO and Springfield native Michael D. Smith. But now, like anyone with jobs to fill, AmeriCorps finds it has to work to fill slots in the federal agency for volunteering and service.
Exhausted Amherst Councilors end six-hour meeting without consensus on police incident
AMHERST — Councilors adjourned Tuesday’s six-hour long meeting without consensus on what the body might hope to accomplish regarding the July 5 incident where police responding to a noise complaint told a group of youths they had no rights. Around midnight, a 7-6 vote rejected Councilor Michele Miller’s...
Search ongoing for armed Conn. man after police clear Blandford, Russell area
The search for a man police said is “armed and dangerous” continues into Friday afternoon after patrols failed to find the 22-year-old Connecticut man in the Blandford-Russell area of the Turnpike. Darnell Barnes allegedly shot a man multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night and police began searching for him at 8 a.m. on Friday, according to a police spokesperson.
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
Holyoke City Council seeks stricter regulating of cannabis industry in light of worker’s death
HOLYOKE — The City Council called on the mayor and Board of Health to develop enforcement and inspectional mechanisms for the burgeoning cannabis industry in the aftermath of a worker’s death in January. Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon filed an order after the worker died at Trulieve, a...
NECN
Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike
A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Massachusetts State Police and local police were looking for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, considered armed and dangerous, in Russell and Blandford, troopers said. Barnes allegedly shot someone multiple times early Friday morning.
thereminder.com
East Longmeadow High School Athletic Hall of Fame honors its own
EAST LONGMEADOW – After a three-year sabbatical during the coronavirus pandemic, the East Longmeadow High School Athletic Hall of Fame (HOF) is back inducting 10 new individuals and two championship teams this year. Inductees are Nancy Steitz (1970), Barbara Morace (1989), Alex MacLeod (2007, Danyelle Thorpe (2007), Evan Foley (2008), Jess Schnepp Leeming (2009), Janise Everett (2010), Krista Ferrentino (2010), Dan Martin (2010), Kyle Humphries (2011), the 1982 boys soccer team and the 2000 golf team.
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0