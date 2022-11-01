ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

MassLive.com

Baystate, Big Y, others commit to support Western Mass. businesses

In an effort to reinvest in women and minority-owned Western Massachusetts businesses and to increase hiring opportunities for people of color and marginalized communities in the area, the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC) has unveiled its Anchor Collaborative program and the local multi-million dollar corporations committed to empowering the region.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Southwick state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga faces challenge from Agawam Councilor Anthony Russo for 3rd Hampden District

In his race for reelection, state Rep. Nicholas A. Boldyga, R-Southwick, faces a challenge from Agawam City Councilor Anthony J. Russo to represent the 3rd Hampden District. Boldyga, 42, who took office in 2010, will face off against Russo, 45, in Tuesday’s election to represent the district that was redrawn in recent redistricting and will include the city of Agawam and the towns of Blandford, Chester, Granville, Huntington, Middlefield, Montgomery, Russell, Southwick and Tolland.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list

SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen

After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee holding Election Day food drive to help Westover military families

CHICOPEE – Residents will be asked to make a donation to help military families from Westover Air Reserve Base while they are voting on Tuesday. Election officials are joining forces with the Polish National Credit Union and the Galaxy Community Council to collect canned goods and other non-perishable food such as pasta, peanut butter and cereal as well shampoo, toothpaste and other toiletries to help out military families.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Search ongoing for armed Conn. man after police clear Blandford, Russell area

The search for a man police said is “armed and dangerous” continues into Friday afternoon after patrols failed to find the 22-year-old Connecticut man in the Blandford-Russell area of the Turnpike. Darnell Barnes allegedly shot a man multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night and police began searching for him at 8 a.m. on Friday, according to a police spokesperson.
BLANDFORD, MA
NECN

Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike

A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Massachusetts State Police and local police were looking for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, considered armed and dangerous, in Russell and Blandford, troopers said. Barnes allegedly shot someone multiple times early Friday morning.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
thereminder.com

East Longmeadow High School Athletic Hall of Fame honors its own

EAST LONGMEADOW – After a three-year sabbatical during the coronavirus pandemic, the East Longmeadow High School Athletic Hall of Fame (HOF) is back inducting 10 new individuals and two championship teams this year. Inductees are Nancy Steitz (1970), Barbara Morace (1989), Alex MacLeod (2007, Danyelle Thorpe (2007), Evan Foley (2008), Jess Schnepp Leeming (2009), Janise Everett (2010), Krista Ferrentino (2010), Dan Martin (2010), Kyle Humphries (2011), the 1982 boys soccer team and the 2000 golf team.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
