RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library
The fall season most often brings to mind spooks, ghosts, goblins and a good whodunit mystery. I further thought, what about some of the Great Women Mystery Writers of the 20th Century?. English writer Dame Agatha Christie 1890-1976 was the best selling author of all time. She was known for...
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb agrees to support BRDC affordable housing initiative
Boothbay Region Development Corp. has another town supporting its initiative to create more affordable housing. On Oct. 31, Edgecomb selectmen agreed to join Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport in signing a letter of support. The BRDC wants municipal support in seeking grants for the public-private partnership. In her presentation, corporation Vice President Erin Cooperrider told selectmen the program has a $5.2 million financial goal with “40% coming from grants and 60% in donations.”
boothbayregister.com
Lauren Carroll, Sir Isaac Newton bring hands-on science to students
Education has come full circle for Southport’s Lauren Carroll, who started teaching seventh and eighth grade science at Boothbay Region Middle School this year. The Boothbay Harbor native is now at the school she attended when her love of science was inspired by seventh grade teacher Jen Curtis. “She was passionate about what she did,” such as her science camp for girls, Carroll explained.
boothbayregister.com
Story Trail Walk features ‘The Honeybee’
Read a family-friendly book while walking through the woods. Follow the illustrated signs along the trail as they tell a tale that connects you to your natural surroundings. The free 1-mile story trail and can be completed at your own pace and on your own time. The trail starts at the Oak Point Farm parking lot kiosk, at 60 Samoset Road in Boothbay Harbor.
boothbayregister.com
Election Day thoughts
Next Tuesday, Nov. 8, I plan to visit the Boothbay Harbor Town Hall/Fire Station to vote. I hope you will, too. I know we can vote early, as lots of our friends and neighbors do. I applaud them for doing so. On Election Day, I get a thrill when I...
boothbayregister.com
Knickerbocker Group launches landscape architecture practice
After nearly 45 years of designing and constructing custom homes and buildings throughout Maine, Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay has expanded its offerings to include landscape architecture. The practice will seamlessly integrate with the firm’s existing architecture and interior teams, alongside property management; allowing each to serve and bolster the existing services.
boothbayregister.com
November Food Security resources
Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St., 563-1311. Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m. New Harbor: 6 S. Side Road, 529-2501....
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
New Hampshire and Maine Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
mainebiz.biz
Maine accounting firm plants flag in Puerto Rico
Portland-based accounting firm BerryDunn recently opened an office in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and signaled that it is open to further expansion. The move comes three years after the firm began serving clients in Puerto Rico via a local team that has grown to 10 staff members. They are supported by 30 to 40 colleagues based in other offices.
WGME
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
WGME
Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit
(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
themainewire.com
Maine Emergency Rental Assistance Ending As Funding Dwindles
The Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program, a short-term program designed to protect Maine renters from the economic harm caused by government lockdowns, will run out of funding in November. “Based on our current estimates we believe program funding will expire by the end of November 2022,” MaineHousing Communications Director Scott...
25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine
Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine
ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
mainepublic.org
Ahead of the midterm election, young immigrant voters detail their concerns and hopes for Maine
There are two Somali Americans running for seats in the Maine Legislature this year, and a growing number of Mainers from immigrant backgrounds are seeking, and winning, positions in municipal government. Still, some say much more representation is needed in the state. That's one point that came up during a...
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
WPFO
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
mainepublic.org
What’s driving Maine’s surging electricity costs? Despite campaign rhetoric, not renewable energy
Electricity and energy prices are major issues in Maine's gubernatorial race ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter for many families. But the political rhetoric often obscures the real reasons electricity rates are rising across New England – and appear poised to go even higher in Maine.
