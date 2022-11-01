St. Patrick School recently honored the Shining Knights for the month of October. The selected students were nominated by various teachers throughout the building as exemplars of being faithful.

The October Shining Knights include Yahir Ramirez, Heidy Sanchez, Bianca Lopez-Casas, Jessie Sarnor, Stella Cruz, Diego Lopez-Casas, Blake Splendore, Addison Belgarde, Camila Garcia, Kai Farmer, Brody Vail, Ellie Hughes, Charlee Cromwell, Braxton James and Xavier Fernandes.

This article originally appeared on Perry Chief: St. Pat's recognizes October Shining Knights