Vladimir Putin's Hands Are Turning 'Black' Following Reports The Russian Leader Is Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Vladimir Putin’s hands are reportedly turning black as a result of the intravenous injections he is receiving to treat his myriad of alleged different health conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come just days after the 70-year-old ailing Russian leader was photographed with what appeared to...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Russian Lawmaker Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine Left Comatose After Incident Inside Parliament Building
A Russian lawmaker and alleged Vladimir Putin loyalist was left in a coma after suffering a series of mysterious head injuries in a parliament building, RadarOnline.com has learned. 71-year-old Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized late Saturday night after allegedly “suffering a fall.” He now reportedly resides in the neurology ward of...
Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it
Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
A former inmate describes what Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence in a Russian prison could be like: 'It's a Gulag labour camp'
"It's totally inhuman, it's a Gulag, and when you feel yourself alone there, it's much easier to give up," said Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina.
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month, while reiterating its request for a sit-down interview. The panel — comprised of seven...
