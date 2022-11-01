TouchBistro Raises $150 Million From Francisco Partners to Accelerate Growth and Pursue Strategic Acquisitions

Read full article on original website
Brex Partners with Techstars to Accelerate Growth for Early-Stage Founders
Brex announced its partnership with Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and customized programming for early-stage entrepreneurs. As part of the partnership, Brex has joined Techstars’ global network of partners and will offer aspiring founders and early stage entrepreneurs exclusive resources to help them scale their business.
Denali Advanced Integration Hires New Head of Global Sales
Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo. Denali announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Castillo will lead the company’s growing sales team as it deepens relationships with existing customers and gains new ones. He comes to...
Balance Hires Former Marqeta Executive as VP of Customer Growth to Drive Financing and Ecommerce Payments for B2B Businesses
Balance is the Top Solution for B2B eCommerce Businesses and Marketplaces. Balance, the leader in B2B payments, specializing in financing and ecommerce, today announced the hiring of fintech executive Kim Loftis, the company’s VP of Customer Growth. Loftis joins Balance with over 20 years of customer management and executive...
Logiwa Completes Series B Funding with New Investment Partners Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate
Investment Will Fuel Company Expansion to Meet Rapidly Growing Ecommerce Demand. Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omnichannel businesses, announced it has completed its Series B funding, closing a $10M second round of investment led by Prologis Ventures and BAM Elevate. In total, Logiwa has received more than $26.4M in Series B capital to fuel its continued growth as a provider of end-to-end solutions for ecommerce fulfillment.
project44 Raises $80 Million Valuing Company at $2.7 Billion, Up 12% from January Despite Widespread Downturn in B2B SaaS Valuations
Round led by Generation Investment Management and A.P. Moller Holding to accelerate project44’s vision for supply chain and emissions visibility. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced that it raised an $80M funding round led by Generation Investment Management, the sustainable investment management firm, and A.P. Moller Holding, a privately held investment company, based in Denmark. CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, joined the round along with previous investors Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“Goldman Sachs”), TPG, Emergence Capital, Chicago Ventures, Sapphire, 8VC, Sozo Ventures and Omidyar Technology Ventures.
Longbow Advantage Announces Strategic Partnership with UK’s ModernLogic
ModernLogic, Blue Yonder WMS implementation experts in the United Kingdom, are now a Rebus sales, support, and delivery partner for the UK market. Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain execution company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in real-time warehouse software and consulting, announces a strategic partnership with ModernLogic, industry leading professionals in Blue Yonder WMS implementations and Supply Chain Logistics Software, based in the UK.
ORO Raises $25 Million in Series A Funding to Reimagine Procurement
Product leaders from SAP Ariba deliver smart composable workflows to radically simplify decentralized purchasing, orchestrate supplier onboarding and management; ORO platform also adds supplier fraud detection to its existing workflows. ORO, a modern enterprise software platform that helps orchestrate end-to-end procurement across teams, announced $25 million in Series A funding...
Deliveright Partners With Elemica to Offer Final-Mile, Heavy Goods Delivery Capabilities, Accelerate Digital Transformation
Supply chain trading partners can access AI-powered delivery platform through its ERP system. Deliveright, the company behind the leading final-mile digital delivery platform, Grasshopper, is announcing a new partnership with digital supply chain network, Elemica. Elemica helps organizations create a more connected, collaborative global supply chain by digitizing and automating supply chain processes through a centralized platform.
Fosfor by LTI Expands Partnership with Snowflake to Accelerate Data Monetization on the Data Cloud
Fosfor’s DataOps and Decision Intelligence products achieve Snowflake Technology Ready status. Fosfor, the Data Products Unit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, announced that it has been approved as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner. Achieving this validation confirms Fosfor’s DataOps product, Spectra, and Decision Intelligence product, Lumin, adhere to Snowflake’s best practices around performance, reliability, and security.
o9 Solutions Named as a Collaborative Supply Networks Leader by Independent Research Firm
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2022, published by Forrester Research. o9 Solutions received the highest possible scores in 10 criteria total across both the “Strategy” and “Current Offering” categories. Additionally, o9 Solutions received the top score in the Strategy category.
McKinsey & Company Acquires SCM Connections to Accelerate End-to-end Supply Chain Transformations
Through this acquisition, McKinsey will strengthen its deep expertise in supply chain consulting with technology enablement and offer high impact end-to-end supply chain planning transformations. McKinsey & Company announced it has acquired SCM Connections, a leader in advanced technology-enabled supply chain planning and analytics. With the acquisition of this Chicago-based...
Revieve Bolsters U.S. Expansion With New Chief Marketing Officer
Juliana Pereira brings over two decades of marketing and tech experience to Revieve’s rapidly expanding leadership team. Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, announced the appointment of Juliana Pereira as Chief Marketing Officer, furthering the companies mission to support the rapidly expanding beauty consumer market and personalized product development within the U.S.
mCloud Integrates with Google Cloud to Accelerate Revenue Growth and Maximize Cost Efficiency
Company integration and new efficiencies expected to generate cost structure improvements of greater than 25% beginning in Q4 2022 compared year-over-year with Q4 2021. mCloud exits low-margin Technical Project Services business and retires low-value legacy connected assets and workers in Q3 2022. AssetCare™ fully migrates to the Google Cloud Platform,...
ConversionTeam Announces Company Rebranding with New Name and Website
The company is well-known for supporting ecommerce businesses with professional conversion optimization services. ConversionTeam is pleased to announce the company has rebranded with a new name and website. With over 14 years of experience in the industry, ConversionTeam provides conversion rate optimization (CRO) services for ecommerce companies of all sizes,...
TCN Wins 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
The prominent annual awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship platform, TCN Operator, for improving customer service technology and the overall customer experience. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced its TCN Operator platform has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Contact Center Technology Award by CUSTOMER Magazine, the premier publication of TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person and online. This is the second year in which TCN Operator has been named a winner in this program, reinforcing the platform’s continued improvements to the contact center industry.
Scrive Selected as Binance KYC Partner in Nordics and Benelux
Sweden-based electronic signature and identification solutions provider Scrive has entered a partnership with Binance to support its partner’s entry into new markets in the Nordics and Benelux. Binance is one of the world’s leading providers of blockchain infrastructure for online asset exchanges, particularly cryptocurrencies, with a 24h trading volume of 76 billion US dollars and 120 million registered users worldwide as of October 2022.
Flowers Software Secures $3.2 Million in Seed to Bring Enterprise-Grade Workflow Automation to SMBs
Startup Focuses on EU Market with Funding Led by La Famiglia VC. Flowers Software, an organizational management system that helps SMB companies improve their processes, announces that it has raised $3.2 million in seed funding. The seed round was led by La Famiglia VC with participation from LEA Partners, Collective Ventures and angel investors including Personio’s Co-Founder Ignaz Forstmeier, SAP Hybris’ Founder Carsten Thoma, SevDesk Founders Fabian Silberer & Marco Reinbold, and Gonzalo Manrique.
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for System Integration Capabilities on Amazon Web Services
Accenture has been named a Leader in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS). For the second time, Accenture scored the highest ahead of all competitors in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Additionally, this year Accenture was named a Star Performer – a title given to providers that demonstrate the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix – indicating that Accenture’s leading position in the market has strengthened.
ConvergeOne Receives the Cisco 2022 Webex Partner of the Year Award
ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, announced that it has received the Cisco Partner Summit Award for the 2022 Americas Webex Partner of the Year. ConvergeOne, a Cisco Gold Certified partner, also received four Gulf State Region Partner Awards, including Collaboration Partner of the Year, Security Partner of the Year, Public Sector Partner of the Year and Public Sector Partner Account Executive of the Year (awarded to Mike Kerr). For the Western Region, ConvergeOne was named Security Partner of the Year.
Text Request Honored on Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner List
The Power Partner Awards highlight B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth. Text Request, the industry-leading business messaging platform, has been named to Inc.’s inaugural Power Partner Awards. According to Inc., the awards honor “B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.” Globally, only 252 companies made the list.
