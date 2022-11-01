Read full article on original website
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
Deaths From Chronic Liver Disease on the Rise
A new report details a rise in hospitalization and deaths from chronic liver disease (CLD) and cirrhosis. Salix Pharmaceuticals’ “Liver Health Annual Trends Report” has found that proper care for people with chronic liver disease and cirrhosis is lacking. This may help explain why CLD has surpassed diabetes and stroke as a cause of death among people 25 to 54 years old.
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease
The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
ajmc.com
Dr Brent W. Miller on Emerging Technologies in Home Dialysis and Strategies to Improve Uptake
Brent W. Miller, MD, board certified nephrologist and professor of clinical medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine, discussed new and emerging technologies for at-home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, as well as efforts that have been made to address uptake issues for patients with kidney disease. Several emerging technologies in...
Julie Powell's Cause Of Death Explained
The American author and best-known food blogger, Julie Powell, died recently. Now looking into her cause of death, there are ways to reduce the condition.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Medical News Today
What can cause pain in the hip joint?
Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
Prevention
New Study Says Rise in Chronic Kidney Disease May Be Linked to Diabetes—Here’s What to Know
A new study revealed a high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes. The most evident rate of new-onset kidney disease was found in minority groups. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine...
Healthline
What You Need to Know About Cysts on the Kidney and If They Can Turn Into Cancer
Many people have cysts on the kidney. While most kidney cysts are benign, some may be cancerous. Kidney cysts, also known as renal cysts, are relatively common fluid-filled growths that a person may be born with or develop with age. Cysts are found in as many as. of people over.
Medical News Today
Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?
Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
News-Medical.net
Personalized approach to kidney disease screening for T1D patients could enable earlier disease detection
Taking a personalized approach to kidney disease screening for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) may reduce the time that chronic kidney disease (CKD) goes undetected, according to a new analysis performed by the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications study group, which is funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
Best vitamin D supplement 2022: Support your mental wellbeing this winter
The best vitamin D supplement is an easy way to support your physical and mental health during the winter months
Benzinga
Targeting Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease With Novel Approaches
Approximately 160,000 individuals in the United States are diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, and the global prevalence of the condition is estimated at between 4 million and 7 million people. The disease, formally known as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), is characterized by the development of multiple fluid-filled cysts...
Healthline
Understanding and Managing the Dental Complications of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
Dental complications like tooth decay and gum disease are usually caused by treatments for Hodgkin’s lymphoma rather than the cancer itself. Prevention strategies can help reduce these complications. Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that develops in a group of white blood cells called lymphocytes. It makes up about.
What causes Alzheimer's? Study puts leading theory to 'ultimate test'
Researchers are launching a make-or-break study to test the conventional wisdom about what causes Alzheimer's disease.
Medical News Today
What to eat to prepare for a colonoscopy
A colonoscopy is an examination of the entire colon. In the days leading up to a colonoscopy, people will need to consume certain foods and drinks to prepare for the procedure. A colonoscopy is a procedure that examines the colon. During a colonoscopy, a doctor uses a colonoscope, which is...
ajmc.com
Macitentan Safety, Effectiveness in PAH Confirmed in New Analysis
Two data sets from patients with severe pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) show the benefits of macitentan (Opsumit) monotherapy despite guidelines calling for combination therapy, even among patients with World Health Organizational functional class I-II disease. Data from the OPsumit Users Registry (OPUS) and OPsumit Historical USers cohort (OrPHeUS) demonstrate the...
Medical News Today
Budd-Chiari syndrome: What to know
Budd-Chiari syndrome, or hepatic venous outflow obstruction, is a rare disorder that causes a narrowing or blockage of the veins in the liver. It slows blood flow out of the liver, potentially causing pain and liver damage. A clot blocking the vein is the most common cause of Budd-Chiari syndrome...
