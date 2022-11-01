ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Wire: Sammy Hagar hints that Van Halen reunion unlikely

According to Sammy Hagar, a possible Van Halen reunion seems unlikely. In a story on blabbermouth.net, Hagar said that although he would welcome a chance to reunite with his old bandmates, he doubts it will happen because of how drummer Alex Van Halen has brushed him off recently. “Alex Van...
