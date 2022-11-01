Read full article on original website
How to watch ‘Little People Big World’ season 24 premiere on TLC for free
The Roloffs are back with a new season of “Little People Big World.”. The season 24 premiere will air on TLC on Tuesday, November 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. All three streaming services offer free trials.
Matthew Perry Says He Was High & ‘Felt Nothing’ During Emotional Series Finale Of ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry “felt nothing” after filming the finale of Friends. The actor admitted he was emotionally numbed and high on opiates during the NBC sitcom’s final days in his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, where he details his battle with substance abuse and the weight of fame.
Bride gets hotel rooms back after Hilton cancels them for Taylor Swift tour
Taylor Swift’s tour caused some trouble (trouble, trouble) for a bride-to-be, who had to fight to get her hotel rooms back. CBS reported that Christina Leonard of Revere received an email Tuesday from the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel on Route 1 in Walpole, canceling her room block for her wedding in Foxborough in 2023.
Watch season 5 episode 2 of ‘Siesta Key’ on MTV, stream online for free
Siesta Key is back on MTV this week with new drama, relationships and gossip. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET, season 5 episode 2 of the show will air. New episodes will follow at the same time every Thursday. Fans can also watch the entirety of all seasons...
Live Wire: Sammy Hagar hints that Van Halen reunion unlikely
According to Sammy Hagar, a possible Van Halen reunion seems unlikely. In a story on blabbermouth.net, Hagar said that although he would welcome a chance to reunite with his old bandmates, he doubts it will happen because of how drummer Alex Van Halen has brushed him off recently. “Alex Van...
How to watch the premiere of ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ on NBC, stream for free
The premiere of “Lopez vs. Lopez” will air on NBC on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can also watch the show on streaming platforms like Peacock which has free options available for those looking to sign up for an account. According to the show, “George...
