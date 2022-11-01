Arlene Siefker-Radtke, MD: Another exciting abstract from this year’s ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress] presentation is the SOGUG-AUREA trial, which looked at patients who had borderline kidney function, poor performance status, and were older than 70 years of age. Those patients were treated with split-dose cisplatin with atezolizumab. Why are we interested in split-dose cisplatin? Because it’s commonly done at academic centers as a means of giving patients cisplatin, given the potential survival benefit that has always been observed with cisplatin compared with carboplatin. There have been many strategies utilized for doing split-dose cisplatin. Some have given these combinations on both day 1 and day 8, splitting the cisplatin over 2 weeks. Others have given the cisplatin split on day 1 and day 2. But there are limited data on the impact of cisplatin and whether we see any detrimental effects on either toxicity or clinical outcomes.

8 HOURS AGO