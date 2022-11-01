Read full article on original website
Medicare Fee Schedule Expands Access to Some Services but Cuts Physician Reimbursement 4.5%
The 2023 Physician Fee Schedule final rule was released and swiftly drew condemnations from physician leaders because of a 4.5% cut to reimbursement. CMS released the 2023 Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) rule, which finalized policies relating to telehealth; expands access to behavioral health care, cancer screening coverage, and dental care; and cuts reimbursement by 4.48%.
Dr Edward Licitra Talks 340B, Building Employer Relationships
340B was developed with positive intentions, but has resulted in unintended consequences, said Edward J. Licitra, MD, PhD, chairman and chief executive officer, Astera Cancer Care. Edward J. Licitra, MD, PhD, chairman and chief executive officer, Astera Cancer Care, took part in the recent COA Payer Exchange Summit as a...
Substantial Health Care Burden Linked With Recurrent CDI for Medicare Advantage, Commercial Beneficiaries
A poster presented at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2022 showed that patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI), who had Medicare Advantage Part D coverage or were enrolled in a commercial health plan were associated with significantly greater health care resource utilization, including emergency department and inpatient visits, compared with those without rCDI.
COA's Bo Gamble: Help Your Patient, Not Your Profit Center
"We need to get rid of all obstacles that are getting in the way of the patient getting their care," said Bo Gamble, director of strategic practice initiatives at Community Oncology Alliance (COA). Bo Gamble, the longtime director of strategic practice initiatives at the Community Oncology Alliance, was honored October...
What We’re Reading: Comparing New, Original COVID-19 Boosters; CDC Updates Opioid Prescription Guidelines; Health Care Cybersecurity Report
Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 booster was found to be nearly 4 times more efficacious against Omicron in older adults; CDC released more flexible guidelines for clinicians prescribing opioids; Senator Mark Warner released a report offering solutions to cybersecurity threats to the health care sector. New COVID-19 Booster Performs Better Than...
Predictors of and Barriers to Receipt of Advance Premium Tax Credits
Mary Acri, PhD, Abaki Beck, MPH, Yung Chun, PhD, Mary Shannon, BA, Stephen Roll, PhD, Michal Grinstein-Weiss, PhD. Few eligible individuals apply for the Advance Premium Tax Credit due to knowledge barriers. Additionally, specific sociodemographic characteristics appear to predict applying status. ABSTRACT. Objectives: The Advance Premium Tax Credit (APTC) is...
Change in Smoking Status and Subsequent BMI Change Linked to NAFLD Risk
Across 4 types of smoking status groups, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) risk significantly increased among participants who saw an increase in body mass index (BMI) and decreased among participants whose BMI went down. Change in body mass index (BMI) following change in smoking status is strongly associated with risk...
Macitentan Safety, Effectiveness in PAH Confirmed in New Analysis
Two data sets from patients with severe pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) show the benefits of macitentan (Opsumit) monotherapy despite guidelines calling for combination therapy, even among patients with World Health Organizational functional class I-II disease. Data from the OPsumit Users Registry (OPUS) and OPsumit Historical USers cohort (OrPHeUS) demonstrate the...
Dr Brent W. Miller on Emerging Technologies in Home Dialysis and Strategies to Improve Uptake
Brent W. Miller, MD, board certified nephrologist and professor of clinical medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine, discussed new and emerging technologies for at-home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, as well as efforts that have been made to address uptake issues for patients with kidney disease. Several emerging technologies in...
SOGUG-AUREA Study Overview
Arlene Siefker-Radtke, MD: Another exciting abstract from this year’s ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress] presentation is the SOGUG-AUREA trial, which looked at patients who had borderline kidney function, poor performance status, and were older than 70 years of age. Those patients were treated with split-dose cisplatin with atezolizumab. Why are we interested in split-dose cisplatin? Because it’s commonly done at academic centers as a means of giving patients cisplatin, given the potential survival benefit that has always been observed with cisplatin compared with carboplatin. There have been many strategies utilized for doing split-dose cisplatin. Some have given these combinations on both day 1 and day 8, splitting the cisplatin over 2 weeks. Others have given the cisplatin split on day 1 and day 2. But there are limited data on the impact of cisplatin and whether we see any detrimental effects on either toxicity or clinical outcomes.
