4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/04/22
Showers and storms are likely today for Southeast Kansas. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm weather continue to rush northward as a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Storms Likely Friday, Damaging Wind Possible
It is still warm tonight but we are looking at showers and storms by early Friday. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dramatic changes, front brings storms & colder air
Our warm and windy pattern continues on Thursday with some dramatic changes to follow. Expect afternoon highs in the 70s for most of us today, with some upper 60s to the northwest as the front slowly begins to work in. Winds will be strong out of the south from 15-30 mph, localized higher gusts are possible.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy turns cooler, rainy before the weekend
Southerly winds have now taken root allowing warmer air to pump into the Central High Plains. Winds will also be breezy but become stronger as the next cold front and storm system approach. High fire danger will plague areas farther west through this evening and again on Wednesday. Highs in...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy, severe storm threat returns
Warm and windy is the name of the game on Wednesday. Most of us will make another run at upper 70s during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 35-45 mph in spots, especially to the west. Because of the lack of rain and windy conditions, much of western Kansas...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm winds lead to next system, some severe storms
Winds are turning wild as the next cold front and system approach the region. Wind Advisories will be in effect through early evening as gusts may exceed 40 MPH. Fire Weather Warnings are also active out west so please do not burn!. Clouds will be on the increase overnight and...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather just around the corner in Nebraska
SIDNEY - Winter is on the way across parts of western Nebraska Thursday night, with other areas affected by the weekend. An upper level disturbance moving in from Wyoming will produce snow and sharply colder temperatures. Snow chances are highest across the western Sandhills and Pine Ridge. The National Weather...
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
How much rain has fallen in Kansas
Kansas is getting much-needed rain Friday. Some of the rainfall totals are slow to come in, possibly because the rain is still falling in many areas.
KRQE News 13
Storm system impacting New Mexico Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way today, and it’s pretty apparent by looking at satellite/radar this afternoon. Unsettled weather is making its way across the northwestern part of the state and into southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are seen in lower elevations, with snow in the San Juan Mountains.
KRQE News 13
Snow levels drop to valley floors across northern New Mexico tonight
A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
When do you think Wichita will get its first snowfall?
State activates emergency resources and personnel ahead of possible severe weather
Texas emergency resources and personnel are on standby today in case of widespread severe weather predicted for Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of the state.
Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains
GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
KOLD-TV
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
Kansas Cold Weather Rule begins today
The Cold Weather Rule, a rule that helps Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility bill payments, is set to begin on Nov. 1. and will remain in effect through March 31.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect Tuesday
TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the Cold Weather...
Trout season begins in Kansas
PRATT (KSNT) – Trout season is finally here for Kansas anglers. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that trout season is on as of Nov. 1. More than 30 waterbodies are being stocked with rainbow trout to give Kansas anglers across the state winter fishing opportunities. Trout season in Kansas runs till April […]
