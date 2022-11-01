ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/04/22

Showers and storms are likely today for Southeast Kansas. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm weather continue to rush northward as a...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Storms Likely Friday, Damaging Wind Possible

It is still warm tonight but we are looking at showers and storms by early Friday. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm...
JOPLIN, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather just around the corner in Nebraska

SIDNEY - Winter is on the way across parts of western Nebraska Thursday night, with other areas affected by the weekend. An upper level disturbance moving in from Wyoming will produce snow and sharply colder temperatures. Snow chances are highest across the western Sandhills and Pine Ridge. The National Weather...
NEBRASKA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
MONTPELIER, ID
KRQE News 13

Storm system impacting New Mexico Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way today, and it’s pretty apparent by looking at satellite/radar this afternoon. Unsettled weather is making its way across the northwestern part of the state and into southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are seen in lower elevations, with snow in the San Juan Mountains.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Snow levels drop to valley floors across northern New Mexico tonight

A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
COLORADO STATE
KOLD-TV

Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
K-Fox 95.5

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
Salina Post

Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect Tuesday

TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the Cold Weather...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Trout season begins in Kansas

PRATT (KSNT) – Trout season is finally here for Kansas anglers. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that trout season is on as of Nov. 1. More than 30 waterbodies are being stocked with rainbow trout to give Kansas anglers across the state winter fishing opportunities. Trout season in Kansas runs till April […]
KANSAS STATE

