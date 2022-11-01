A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 17 HOURS AGO