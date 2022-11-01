ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
KTSA

Early voting numbers in Bexar County down by 13%

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With two days left in early voting ahead of the November midterm elections, numbers show voting in Bexar County is down by 13-percent when compared to the 2018 election cycle. Elections Administrator Jacque Callanan says that figure was unexpected, given that voter registration in...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WFAA

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

In wake of the Uvalde shooting, hoax active-shooter calls keep parents and police on edge

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Jefferson High School on the west side of San Antonio went on lockdown in response to a reported shooting on campus, parents rushed to the school to collect their children. The scene dissolved as parents and police shouted over each other, with families frantically trying to locate their loved ones as police worked to sweep the campus.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy