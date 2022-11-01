Read full article on original website
'The numbers are down,' Bexar County elections staff says about early voting turnout
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The turnout of early voters in Bexar County so far is down by about 13% from the last midterm election, a development that has surprised local officials given that voter registration is up in 2022. In an updated provided Wednesday morning as the early-voting window...
KTSA
Early voting numbers in Bexar County down by 13%
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With two days left in early voting ahead of the November midterm elections, numbers show voting in Bexar County is down by 13-percent when compared to the 2018 election cycle. Elections Administrator Jacque Callanan says that figure was unexpected, given that voter registration in...
WFAA
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visit
"Texans in Bexar County value faith, family, freedom, & hard work. Protecting these values is personal to me — Cecilia & I got engaged & married in San Antonio. On November 8th, we’ll defend these values & keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Early voting in San Antonio ends this week. Here's when you can vote.
Polling locations will be open 12 hours every day this week.
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo faces censuring next week
Bravo also faces a vote of no confidence.
Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy
While long perceived as a moderate and a disciplined political operator, DeBerry has emerged as a wild card in the campaign for Bexar County judge.
KENS 5
Flu cases in Bexar County are rising earlier and faster than previous years. Here's why.
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Flu cases are rising much earlier and faster than the same time last year, and the H3N2 strain is poised to be a problem, according to the Metropolitan Health District. The Health District published their third weekly Influenza Report Tuesday and the reported "Influenza-like Illness"...
KSAT 12
San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out. Open. Police...
A San Antonio father and son were given sentences for participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol
SAN ANTONIO — A father and son from San Antonio were sentenced Wednesday after entering the U.S. Capitol with a mob on January 6, 2021, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Chance Anthony Uptmore was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months of...
Two San Antonio-area power plants are among the worst U.S. sites for coal ash contamination
Sites operated by both CPS Energy and San Miguel Electric Cooperative are leeching contaminants into groundwater, the new report states.
tpr.org
Residents say apartment management retaliated after 11 code violations were uncovered
Residents and the Texas Organizing Project (TOP) say management at the South Point Apartments retaliated against residents with lease violation notices after their efforts led San Antonio Code Enforcement to find 11 code violations on the property. Assistant manager Nora Pelegreen said the lease violation notices were the result of...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Costco ranks 3rd best location in the U.S. according to a survey
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians, rejoice — one of the city’s very own Costcos has been rated the 3rd best Costco in the country. FinanceBuzz surveyed over 6,000 shoppers to uncover which places have the best Costco shopping experience, according to a news release. A store in...
80-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Thursday. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. According to the reports, the driver of the Nissan traveling at a high speed turned left onto the street, lost control, and went over a curb, and into the house.
KSAT 12
In wake of the Uvalde shooting, hoax active-shooter calls keep parents and police on edge
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Jefferson High School on the west side of San Antonio went on lockdown in response to a reported shooting on campus, parents rushed to the school to collect their children. The scene dissolved as parents and police shouted over each other, with families frantically trying to locate their loved ones as police worked to sweep the campus.
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
KENS 5
Verify: Are ballots changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?
SAN ANTONIO — A lot of eyes are on the midterm elections as well as early voting, with many looking for problems to make sure their vote is tabulated correctly. Is it true that ballots are changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?. THE SOURCES. Jacque Callenan,...
The powerful story of the grave in the middle of a Texas neighborhood’s road
An unlikely spot for a historic Texas cemetery.
