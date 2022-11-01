ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 1

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene On Ice returns for the winter

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — It’s time to hit the ice! Coeur d’Alene on Ice is returning for its second season. Ice skaters will be able to take a whirl around the rink, sip hot cocoa, toast s’mores around the fire pit and get cozy in the twinkly igloos. Skate sessions are 90 minutes. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 3-12...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sweet Lou’s expands veterans dinners to Athol

Sweet Lou’s restaurants in Ponderay, Coeur d’Alene, and Athol are saluting the troops by offering all current and former members of the U.S. armed forces a free, hand-cut, six-ounce, USDA choice top sirloin with one side on Veterans Day. “We always look forward to this day,” Chad Foust,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news

It’s been a busy year for North Idaho’s MAK Bread. In March, the small business snagged a nod as North Idaho’s best bakery in the Inlander’s Best Of Readers Poll. In September, it met its Kickstarter goal to raise $25,000 for a high-volume commercial baking oven capable of baking three times the company’s current output of bagels, baguettes and bread loaves. And in October, MAK Bread cranked up that new oven in its new home, at 311 E. Coeur d’Alene Ave., which also bears the company’s new name: Back Pocket Bakery.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Sandpoint Idaho

Many of us here are foodies, so naturally, we’re always on the hunt to eat at the most popular spots anytime we travel somewhere new. So, if you’re planning a trip to Sandpoint, Idaho, or simply looking for a new restaurant, you’ve come to the right place!
SANDPOINT, ID
inlander.com

49 Degrees North: La Niña's "ton of snow" is on its way

At the end of the day, a ski resort is only as good as its powder. No matter the natural beauty of the mountain, the design of the runs or the amenities of the lodge, a fun day on the hill for skiers and snowboarders still requires good snow. Thankfully...
CHEWELAH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 4

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Rain ends Tuesday night right before it turns to snow – Kris

We are tracking SEVERAL things in the 4 News Now First Alert Weather Center! We are tracking an end to the rain tonight, most likely before it turns to snow. That said, don’t be surprised if you see a little white on your lawn late tonight or early tomorrow morning. We are also tracking the first measurable valley snow of the season for Thursday night and Friday. In addition, we are tracking a strong storm Friday night into Saturday morning that will bring more rain and snow in addition to potentially damaging wind gusts.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy