Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d’Alene On Ice returns for the winter
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — It’s time to hit the ice! Coeur d’Alene on Ice is returning for its second season. Ice skaters will be able to take a whirl around the rink, sip hot cocoa, toast s’mores around the fire pit and get cozy in the twinkly igloos. Skate sessions are 90 minutes. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 3-12...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sweet Lou’s expands veterans dinners to Athol
Sweet Lou’s restaurants in Ponderay, Coeur d’Alene, and Athol are saluting the troops by offering all current and former members of the U.S. armed forces a free, hand-cut, six-ounce, USDA choice top sirloin with one side on Veterans Day. “We always look forward to this day,” Chad Foust,...
inlander.com
Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
When Assistant City Prosecutor Michael Vander Giessen was an 18-year-old college student at Whitworth University, the new Spokanite made a classic boneheaded out-of-towner mistake: He tried to bike on Division. It didn't go well. He survived the route from Whitworth south to the old Costco near the intersection of Cascade...
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
inlander.com
To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news
It’s been a busy year for North Idaho’s MAK Bread. In March, the small business snagged a nod as North Idaho’s best bakery in the Inlander’s Best Of Readers Poll. In September, it met its Kickstarter goal to raise $25,000 for a high-volume commercial baking oven capable of baking three times the company’s current output of bagels, baguettes and bread loaves. And in October, MAK Bread cranked up that new oven in its new home, at 311 E. Coeur d’Alene Ave., which also bears the company’s new name: Back Pocket Bakery.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Sandpoint Idaho
Many of us here are foodies, so naturally, we’re always on the hunt to eat at the most popular spots anytime we travel somewhere new. So, if you’re planning a trip to Sandpoint, Idaho, or simply looking for a new restaurant, you’ve come to the right place!
KREM
Spokane gets first snowfall of the season, few schools closed, thousands without power
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers should prepare for wet, slushy conditions as they hit the road on Friday morning. The first snow of the season fell overnight in Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest. A few school districts have announced changes because of the snow, including Wellpinit Schools...
inlander.com
49 Degrees North: La Niña's "ton of snow" is on its way
At the end of the day, a ski resort is only as good as its powder. No matter the natural beauty of the mountain, the design of the runs or the amenities of the lodge, a fun day on the hill for skiers and snowboarders still requires good snow. Thankfully...
Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Spokane?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
northernminer.com
Site Visit: Americas Gold and Silver eyes extending decades-old Galena mine life as discoveries keep coming
Driving through the forested hills of northern Idaho, one could be forgiven for assuming the growing recreational city of Coeur d’Alene brings all the buzz and value to the region. After all, it offers year-round recreational activities in stunning natural landscapes, serves as a commercial hub for the northern...
Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
KXLY
Rain ends Tuesday night right before it turns to snow – Kris
We are tracking SEVERAL things in the 4 News Now First Alert Weather Center! We are tracking an end to the rain tonight, most likely before it turns to snow. That said, don’t be surprised if you see a little white on your lawn late tonight or early tomorrow morning. We are also tracking the first measurable valley snow of the season for Thursday night and Friday. In addition, we are tracking a strong storm Friday night into Saturday morning that will bring more rain and snow in addition to potentially damaging wind gusts.
Human Composting: Turning human remains into life-giving soil
SPOKANE, Wash. — Human composting. The term might raise an eyebrow. It’s a new process that could be catching on. It’s one of a few, newer, and more sustainable options being offered to the Spokane community as a final resting place for their loved ones. First made legal in Washington back in May of 2020, it’s just our state &...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long...
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
Kootenai County signs off on collecting impact fees for fire districts and emergency medical services
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners adopted a resolution this week authorizing the county to collect impact fees meant to help fire districts and emergency medical services keep pace with growth, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Impact fees are collected during the construction process, usually...
Comments / 1