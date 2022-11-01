Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Do Abusers Know Their Behavior Is Wrong?
Due to their high tendency towards projection, abusers with NPD often project their behaviors onto their victims. But not all abusers have NPD. While some might have some insight but still justify their actions, others believe they have done nothing wrong. Those who go along with the abuser's narrative and...
Court Upholds Removal of Child From Parents, Related to Child's Transgender Identity
From In the Matter of A.C., decided today by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Terry Crone, joined by Judges Nancy Vaidik and Robert Altice):. M.C. (Mother) and J.C. (Father) … appeal the trial court's dispositional order (the Dispositional Order) following their child A.C.'s … admission that Child is a child in need of services (CHINS) pursuant to Indiana Code Section 31-34-1-6 (CHINS-6) because Child was substantially endangering Child's own health….
abovethelaw.com
Solos And Small-Firm Lawyers Shouldn't Be Afraid To Ask For Advice
One of the benefits of working at a larger law firm is that there are often numerous lawyers that can be consulted when there is a question of law or legal procedure. Associates can usually speak to partners if they have a question about strategy, and everyone can talk to colleagues at a larger firm about how best to approach legal tasks. However, solo practitioners and small-firm lawyers often do not have ready access to another lawyer with whom they can ask questions and seek advice about legal issues. Nevertheless, solo and small-firm lawyers can speak to individuals who work at other firms and other colleagues to make sure that they are following the best strategy to serve a client’s needs.
shiftedmag.com
Four Main Reasons to Hire a Family Law Specialist
A good family lawyer can be a true miracle worker when you’re going through a divorce, but they handle other situations besides divorce. A lot of people don’t realize what these lawyers can do for you, but if the situation relates to family matters of any type and if you need their services, they are definitely priceless. Below are a handful of situations that could indicate you need this type of lawyer.
MedicalXpress
Homelessness cannot be solved without tackling trauma, new research reveals
As a society we cannot hope to end homelessness unless we first address the trauma that many homeless people have suffered throughout their lives—that is the headline finding of a new report "Tackling Trauma, Ending Homelessness." Commissioned by homelessness charity Oasis Community Housing and based on research by Northumbria...
MedicalXpress
New study examines what individuals need to thrive following homelessness
Ending homelessness isn't as simple as providing a roof over a head. Persons leaving homelessness need to thrive—they need to nurture their mental well-being, integrate into their communities, engage in meaningful activity and exit poverty. While securing housing is a very important step towards thriving, supports and services are often unable to meet the additional needs of this population.
unesco.org
Q&A: The role of teachers in preventing and addressing school violence
School violence refers to all forms of violence, that takes place in and around schools and is experienced by students and perpetrated by other students, teachers and other school staff. This includes bullying and cyberbullying. Bullying is one of the most pervasive forms of school violence, affecting 1 in 3 young people.
NSW needs to address coercive control, but this rushed law is not the way to do it
Domestic violence advocates are raising concerns at a New South Wales upper house inquiry into coercive control laws. The state is rushing to add an untested new criminal offence which may not best protect victim survivors. We need to address coercive control, but introducing this criminal offence without amendments and...
Hr Morning
New guidance to support workers’ mental health – 5 essential elements of a healthy workplace
Over the last year or so, the COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Great Resignation’ and Quiet Quitting have all highlighted an undeniable truth: Mental health matters. And if you’re like many HR pros looking to recruit and retain top talent, consider this: 81% of workers said that “employers’ support for mental health will be an important consideration when they look for work in the future,” according to a recent survey conducted by the American Psychological Association.
Comments / 0