Piscataquis County, ME

fiddleheadfocus.com

K of C lotto winner, Sept. Oct. 17-23, 2022

FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent Knights of Columbus have announced the winner of their ongoing lotto fundraiser for the previous week. The Super 50 Lotto winner for the week of Oct. 17-23 was Levite Plourde of Fort Kent, who won the sum of $362.
FORT KENT, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Maine State Police Troop F Report, Oct. 17-23, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Oct. 17-23, including the following. VASSALBORO — Trooper Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their fifth week of K-9 drug detection school at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.
HOULTON, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Paradis will represent the Valley well

In the Valley, we were raised to respect our elders. But too often they find themselves struggling to pay for heat, electricity and food, not to mention property taxes. Respect for elders should mean fixing these issues and making life better for them. Ben has spent his entire life living,...
GRAND ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Presque Isle, Maine Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Drug Charges

A 32-year-old Presque Isle, Maine woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Crystal Greenlaw was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She also received three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Agency on Aging honors Pelletier for fundraising efforts

FORT KENT, Maine — Steven Pelletier, president of Pelletier Ford, received the 2022 Friend of Aroostook Agency on Aging Award for his generosity and outstanding leadership to ensure older adults in the St. John Valley have access to life-sustaining nutrition services. By way of teleconference at the Agency’s 48th...
FORT KENT, ME
WGME

Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine

BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
mainebiz.biz

PUC wind generation project moving forward in northern Maine

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has contracted with a transmission line supplier and a wind generation project to connect an area in northern Maine to the New England grid in a bid to promote renewable energy in the region. LS Power Base was chosen as the supplier at a cost...
MAINE STATE
fiddleheadfocus.com

From our Files – Week of November 2, 2022

Fort Kent girls named outstanding English students — Miss Brenda Flanagan and Miss Nancy Etscovitz of Fort Kent Community High School have been cited as two of the outstanding high school students of English in the country. The National Council of Teachers of English named them as 1972 winners...
FORT KENT, ME
wabi.tv

Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on-scene fighting a fire at the Howland Corner Store. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed for us that the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday night. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
HOWLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Woman sentenced for trafficking meth

BANGOR — A federal judge sentenced a Presque Isle woman for trafficking methamphetamine. 32-year-old Crystal Greenlaw pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records show Greenlaw and her co-conspirators obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. The drugs...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Structure fire at Howland corner store

HOWLAND — Crews responded to a structure fire at a corner store in Howland Wednesday night. According to the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center, the fire was called in around 9 p.m. at 3 water street in Howland. Several area departments responded to help put the fire out. Crews...
HOWLAND, ME
wagmtv.com

Washburn police officer believes she was shot at while responding to 911 call

WASHBURN Maine (WAGM) - A Washburn Police Officer believes she may have been shot at while responding to a 911 call on Monday. According to the Washburn Police Department " On 10-31-2022 at 0540 a 911 call came in from a subject in Washburn that stated that there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him. Officer Hunter Bellanceau responded to the address and exited her vehicle and went onto the porch of the house and knocked on the door she heard some scuffling going on in the house and then heard a large shotgun blast go off and noticed that it sounded like it had hit the door sill near where she was standing. Officer Bellanceau retreated and drew her weapon and identified herself as Police and backed off the porch to a secure position. The subject came out with a shotgun and after several warnings to the subject to drop the weapon he complied and was arrested. He was taken to Northern Light AR Gould where he was evaluated due to possible mental instabilities. He was transferred to Togus VA Hospital for another evaluation. Chief Martin referred the investigation to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department to do a full investigation.”
WASHBURN, ME

