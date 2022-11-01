Under Michigan law, crime victims have specific rights. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has made it faster and easier to request those rights. Crime victims may now text “Victim Rights” or “Victim Advocate” or other requests to 586-250-4090. They will receive an automatic reply text with a link to an online form to request crime victims rights, an offer to immediately connect with a Crime Victim Advocate, and information on how to contact the Crime Victims Rights Unit on their own. This service is for crime victims in cases authorized by the prosecuting attorney. In an emergency please call 911.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO