Macomb County Prosecutor wants more veterans in treatment, fewer veterans in jail?
Macomb County Prosecutor wants more veterans in treatment, fewer veterans in jail?. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido says treatment is better than jail for eligible non-violent veterans. The prosecutor’s pending 2023 budget request seeks funding for two assistant prosecuting attorneys for various duties, including the Veterans Treatment Court docket.
County's $20 million Healthy Communities Park and Outdoor Recreation Investment to transform local parks
The Oakland County Executive Office, Board of Commissioners, Parks and Recreation Commission, and local communities are collaborating to transform local parks by investing more than $20 million in the Healthy Communities Park and Outdoor Recreation Investment Plan. The Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved utilizing $15 million of the county’s...
Judge dismisses part of assault lawsuit against U-of-M
LANSING (AP) — A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by eight women alleging sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer. Judge Thomas Cameron of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled recently that the plaintiffs failed to file timely notices of intent to sue the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Bruce Conforth as required by law, The Detroit News reported.
Jackson City Council given update on Group Violence Intervention Program
Here are highlights of what happened at the Tuesday, Oct. 25 Jackson City Council meeting:. * The City Council was given an update on the Group Violence Intervention Program (also known as GVI) by Coordinator Cheryl Ragland. This new program from the Jackson Police Department is getting off the ground after one year of planning. GVI uses a community-focused approach to reducing gun violence. Communities across the country have seen a reduction in gun violence after implementing GVI programs.
'Secret language' Court reporter enjoys role as independent contractor
A freelance certified court reporter working for Hanson Renaissance Court Reporting and Video in Detroit, Caitlyn Hartley loves to type in a “secret language” that only she or fellow court reporters can read. “On our screens it can translate into English, but if we closed that and only...
Common good: Detroit Mercy Law student strives to promote housing justice efforts
Law student Cassie Weck Wun found her passion for the legal world sparked while working and living at Jerusalem Farm, a Catholic, intentional community and urban farm in northeast Kansas City, Mo. “Like any small nonprofit, I had many roles there, but three of my main roles were to coordinate...
Macomb County Prosecutor's Office launches new technology for domestic violence victims
Under Michigan law, crime victims have specific rights. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has made it faster and easier to request those rights. Crime victims may now text “Victim Rights” or “Victim Advocate” or other requests to 586-250-4090. They will receive an automatic reply text with a link to an online form to request crime victims rights, an offer to immediately connect with a Crime Victim Advocate, and information on how to contact the Crime Victims Rights Unit on their own. This service is for crime victims in cases authorized by the prosecuting attorney. In an emergency please call 911.
County launches program to support shopping small and local during the holidays
Oakland County has launched a new sweepstakes program to increase visibility and foot traffic in the county’s small businesses during the holiday shopping season. From Nov. 1-26, anyone can submit a selfie photo taken at an Oakland County small business that they consider to be “local gems” for a chance at winning a $1,000 first prize or $500 second prize. The prize money is being provided by Genisys Credit Union.
Law school deans gather at diversity event
The deans from Michigan law schools attended The Michigan Diversity Council's Legal Diversity Summit in Troy on October 18. The summit, "Moving Beyond Intent: DE&I in Action," offered attendees a look into best practices and facilitated a robust exchange of insights, concepts, and strategies on the legal profession's key diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges and solutions.
Women's Bar hosts Bar Briefs event
The Women’s Bar Association (WBA), Oakland County region of the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, will host Bar Briefs—an informal happy-hour style networking event—on Wednesday, November 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Oak City Grille, 212 W. 6th St. in Royal Oak. To register for the event,...
Get to Know Suzanne R. Fanning
Attorney Suzanne (Suzy) Fanning earned her J.D. from Wayne State University Law School. She is a member of the State Bar of Michigan, and the Washtenaw County Bar Association, where she is a former co-chair of the Probate and Estate Section. Tell us about yourself:. I’m a bit of a...
43rd Race Judicata produces a host of winners on Oct. 9
A spirited turnout of runners and walkers highlighted the Oakland County Bar Association’s 43rd annual Race Judicata on October 9 at Birmingham Covington School. “The weather was great and the company even better for Race Judicata,” said Jennifer Roosenberg, executive director of the OCBA. “We enjoyed seeing families, friends, and animals all out on the course.”
University of Michigan Private Equity Conference to be held Nov. 18
The University of Michigan’s 18th Annual Private Equity Conference will kick-off Nov. 17 with an evening reception at the U-M Golf Course hosted by the Women in Private Equity. The conference, hosted by the Center for Venture Capital and Private Equity Finance at the Ross School of Business and sponsored by Honigman and AON, will be held Nov. 18 at the U-M Union.
Private Equity Conference to be held November 18
Organizers of University of Michigan's 18th Annual Private Equity Conference announced today that the event will kick-off on November 17 with an evening reception at University of Michigan's Golf Course hosted by the Women in Private Equity. The Michigan Private Equity Conference will be held on November 18 at the University of Michigan Union. Hosted by the Center for Venture Capital and Private Equity Finance at the Ross School of Business, the University of Michigan Private Equity conference attracts hundreds of private equity and institutional finance professionals annually to connect and hear from the nation's top thought leaders and deal makers. The event is sponsored by Honigman and AON.
