ZURIK: Report details how Mayor Cantrell falsely accused deputy of stalking
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 has obtained a report that details how Mayor LaToya Cantrell falsely accused a deputy of stalking her. Allegations surfaced that Deputy Greg Malveaux, who serves as security for Council President Helena Moreno, was following her and taking pictures. Because of those allegations, Sheriff Susan...
Mayor's NOPD package approved in civil service meeting
The Civil Service Commission today approved New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s NOPD recruitment and retention package. It includes bonuses for new recruits and for officers who stay on the force.
Orleans Parish sheriff releases report on Mayor LaToya Cantrell stalking investigation
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has released a final report on stalking allegations the New Orleans mayor made against the City Council President's driver and security guard. OPSO deputy Greg Malveaux was a driver and security guard for Helena Moreno before he was reassigned to the Orleans Parish Jail, after...
Commissioner who oversees discipline at State Police resigns amid investigation into alleged corruption
BATON ROUGE - A member of the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline at the agency and whose members are appointed by the governor, has resigned months after she fell under the microscope of a corruption investigation. Sabrina Richardson submitted her resignation letter Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards' office...
Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission
New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
New Orleans Civil Service Commission approves NOPD retention, recruitment plan
The city is now able to move forward with its bold plan to try and get more officers to join and stay with the New Orleans Police Department. The Civil Service Commission has approved Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration's plan to give nearly $30 million towards recruitment and retention for the NOPD.
Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire
I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
Man who killed fiance on Metairie street in 2013 must be freed, La. Supreme Court ‘reluctantly’ rules
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mentally disturbed man who chased down and fatally shot his fiancee on a Metairie street nine years ago no longer can be subject to involuntary hospitalization, a reluctant Louisiana Supreme Court said. In a decision issued Tuesday (Nov. 1), the justices of the state’s highest...
Jefferson Parish judge will give ruling Monday on Bob Dean nursing home settlement
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge rule on a proposed class-action settlement over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.'s deadly evacuation of 843 Louisiana residents during Hurricane Ida will happen Monday. Dean is accused of evacuating seven nursing homes to a warehouse in Independence. Conditions in the...
Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Laurie White announces retirement
NEW ORLEANS — One of New Orleans longest serving criminal court judges has announced her retirement. Judge Laurie White announced her retirement Wednesday, according to the secretary of state. White's retirement will go into effect Jan. 6, 2023, according to a letter she sent to the secretary of state's...
Louisiana AG's Office: Lakefront Authority members didn't violate law in private meeting
The Attorney General’s Office has weighed in on two disputes among members of the fractured Lakefront Management Authority board, finding that a faction critical of the agency's leadership didn't violate the law with a private meeting and that a board member's appointment was done properly. In a letter to...
OPINION | You should care about the Recall Cantrell campaign
Tulane University students have likely seen signs reading “Recall Cantrell” or “NOLAtoya” around New Orleans neighborhoods since returning to the city this fall. The visible emergence of the recent campaign to recall the mayor, LaToya Cantrell, may leave students wondering what sparked the public outrage and what the potential reelection means for them as Uptown residents.
Bob Dean's nursing home empire in tatters as judge weighs insurance settlement
Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean Jr. enjoyed a life of wealth and luxury, counting properties from Oregon to Maine, ranches, a herd of cattle and a slew of high-end classic cars to his name. But little of it was actually in Dean’s name. And most all of it was...
WDSU Investigates: $12 million marina paid for by federal funds sits shuttered
PORT EADS, La. — A high-end marina built at the end of Plaquemines Parish, using Louisiana federal tax dollars to fund it, is anything but a sportsman's paradise. The price tag was over $12 million, and it's now abandoned, leaving many asking questions and others passing the blame. If...
New Orleans proposes $30,000 incentive package for new NOPD recruits
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is proposing a sizable incentive package for new police recruits in an effort to reverse a troubling trend with the ongoing officer shortage. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano held a news conference Wednesday where he presented the city's proposal ahead of...
Louisiana's prison population is shrinking, but hurdles still exist for the formerly incarcerated
NEW ORLEANS — It has been five years since Gov. John Bel Edwards signed several bipartisan measures into law, aimed at reforming the state's criminal justice system. On Wednesday, Edwards participated in a roundtable discussion in New Orleans to detail the progress made since then. A recent report by...
City Council creates fund to cover Gordon Plaza residents' moving costs
The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to cover the moving expenses of Gordon Plaza residents, a victory for residents of the Desire-area subdivision built atop a former landfill. The council agreed to create a fund that would cover moving costs, furniture purchases and other expenses related to resident...
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
New Orleans man calls 911 to report girlfriend's suicide. Police book him with murder.
A New Orleans man who called 911 to report his girlfriend shot and killed herself has been booked with second-degree murder in her death. Police suspect Zachary Cheek, 26, shot Sarah Horrigan, 25, with a semi-automatic rifle in a bathroom at their 7th Ward residence, then staged her body to make the fatal wound appear self-inflicted.
Who shot deputy constable, sparking citywide manhunt? New Orleans police offer theory
New Orleans police think they have begun to unravel a West Lake Forest shooting that wounded a deputy constable and an apartment maintenance worker and prompted a citywide manhunt for the tenant who was being evicted. They say the tenant, Jason Tillman, 24, accidentally shot deputy Warren Smith, 53, as...
