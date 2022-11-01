Read full article on original website
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy
WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Exclusive: Van Orden dismisses Jan. 6 involvement in final pitch to voters
MENOMONIE, Wis. — It’s his second shot at the seat and Derrick Van Orden is now feeling the urgency in drumming up support for this race. “This is the most critical election in my lifetime and your lifetime I think,” Van Order told a crowd of voters in the parking lot of the Dunn Country Republican Party headquarters on Wednesday.
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
Democrats vs. Democrats: The new normal?
Election season brought forth several scandals, including the Los Angeles City Hall audio leak and the attack of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. But in California, another battle is brewing, thanks to the top-two primary system. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani dive into the vicious...
GOP's Stuart Ray looks to flip Ky. seat held by Dem Yarmuth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, anchored in Louisville, is a spot of blue in a sea of red, the only Kentucky congressional district currently represented by a Democrat. Republican Stuart Ray wants to change that. He’s the GOP nominee to replace longtime Democrat John Yarmuth. Ray...
Prospective renters could save money with new reusable tenant screening report
ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Michael Lucarelli moved to Los Angeles several years ago, finding an apartment was one of the hardest and most expensive things he had to do. Not only did Lucarelli need to find an apartment, but he also had to shell out money to qualify for an apartment. Apartment owners wanted to conduct a credit screening report as part of the application process.
Quinsigamond Community College helps get CNAs in the workforce
WORCESTER, Mass. - During the pandemic, CNA trainees were unable to take their certification exams, creating a backlog of hundreds of would-be employees local hospitals could've greatly benefited from. Pat Schmohl, dean of the School of Healthcare at Quinsigamond Community College, said a $500,000 Skills Capital Grant awarded in August...
DHS gives $12 million to address home and community-based service shortages
WISCONSIN — Forty-three organizations focused on home and community-based services received $12 million from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday. On Thursday, Wisconsin DHS gave $12 million in grant funding to 43 organizations across 72 counties in the state. The funding is a part of the $350...
Arrest made in 1966 killing of 10-year-old Chicopee girl Betty Lou Zukowski
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Donald Mars, 73, of Bedford, Mass., was arraigned on a first degree murder charge Thursday in connection with the 1966 death of Betty Lou Zukowski. According to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, Zukowski, who was 10-years-old, left her family’s home in Chicopee around 6 p.m. on May 26, 1966 after telling her mother she got a phone call from a friend. Stanley and Mildred Zukowski reported her missing later that evening and her body was found in the Westfield River in West Springfield four days later.
New Spectrum News/Siena College Poll shows a majority of Wisconsinites feel the state is headed in the wrong direction
MILWAUKEE — A majority of Wisconsinites feel the state is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday. Nearly one-third of likely voters, 31%, feel the Badger State is on the right track, while 51% said it is not. Among those...
Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
Food delivery pilot program launches for Worcester Housing Authority residents
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new food delivery program officially launched Tuesday for Worcester Housing Authority residents. The 'Food Matters' program aims to address food insecurity. The pilot program will initially be offered at six properties and focus on the elderly and disabled community. Residents will receive 12 culturally diverse shelf...
What to know before Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting starts Thursday
KENTUCKY — Election Day is less than one week away, but voters in Kentucky don't have to wait until then to cast their ballot. Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting period runs from Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Here's what to know if you're hoping to avoid Election Day lines and vote early this year.
Trees to Textbooks invests more than $1.5 million into schools, communities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investing in rural school districts and communities through the Trees to Textbooks program, a part of the ODNR Division of Forestry. Through the program, 16 schools, counties and townships will share $1,578,538 from the harvest of timber from Ohio’s...
National Grid offers heating assistance programs as energy bills rise
WORCESTER, Mass. - With energy bills expected to rise soon, National Grid is urging customers to take advantage of assistance programs to help them get through the winter. National Grid launched a new customer savings initiative last month to help people manage bills and ease the burden on low-income families. The company's budget plan allows customers to spread payments evenly throughout the year and avoid the winter spike in heating costs. There's also a home energy assistance program, which makes use of federally funded grants to cut costs for those who qualify.
WCAC assures people funds won't run out for home heating assistance program
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Community Action Council said first time applicants for its heating assistance program are up 132% from last year. Energy director Mary Knittle said they already have 9,000 applications for the program. The WCAC started making payments to help people with their heating and energy bills yesterday.
Multiple Kentucky schools closed Friday due to widespread illness
KENTUCKY — Multiple school districts across the state will be closed Friday because of illness, including the flu. Some even closed Thursday and will be closed Monday. "Like with inclement weather days, the decision to close a district due to widespread illness is made by the superintendent and does not require a board vote," said Kentucky School Boards Association spokesperson Josh Shoulta. "The ability for a district to cancel school due to widespread illness, commonly referred to as taking ‘flu days’, has been used as needed by KY public schools for decades."
Record-breaking Powerball jackpot up for grabs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A record-breaking jackpot is up for grabs Saturday. The Powerball jackpot sits at an estimated $1.6 billion, with a cash option of $782.4 million. The jackpot is the largest prize in history, breaking the previous world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
SoCal real estate agents react to latest Fed hike
SEAL BEACH, Calif. — "Could mortgage rates reach 10%?" wonders Abby Ronquillo, the founder and CEO of NetRealty, a real estate brokerage in Corona. The Federal Reserve's recent jumbo rate hike has many real estate agents wondering how much higher mortgage rates could rise. The Fed doesn't set mortgage...
