What to know about rising RSV rates in Mass.
What to know about rising RSV rates in Mass.

We have an incredibly — perhaps unsettlingly — warm weekend ahead. And don't forget: Daylight Savings also ends, meaning we gain an extra hour Sunday. (Get ready: that first 4:30 p.m. sunset on Sunday is gonna feel weird when it's also 70 degrees outside.)
Citing 'uncertainty,' Mass. lawmakers delay tax cut plan
Citing 'uncertainty,' Mass. lawmakers delay tax cut plan

Nova Scotia has picked the annual Christmas tree it's sending our way this year — and she's a beaut! Is it too early for holiday music? [Checks the forecast this weekend.] Yup, definitely still too early.
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
Report: The proposed Peabody power plant will exacerbate existing health inequalities
One of the most controversial fossil fuel energy projects in Massachusetts is slated to be built in an area where residents already experience higher rates of cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary heart disease and stroke. That’s according to a new report from the Massachusetts Climate Action Network.
Baker urges big shift in health care payment models
The Massachusetts health care system withstood the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, but widespread staffing shortages and an outdated, reactionary payment model that fails to prevent illnesses linger as major challenges that need to be addressed, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday. Kicking off a policy discussion and analysis at the...
Bids and buses: Why districts worry as competition plummets in school bus industry
Late and unpredictable school buses are a problem that’s received more attention in recent years. The issue has frustrated students, parents and school district leaders across Massachusetts, and many have pointed to a national shortage of bus drivers as a major cause. But, public school leaders and bus industry...
Real estate experts see Boston market cooling off, as interest rates go up again
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again on Wednesday. That would likely push mortgage rates even higher, at a moment when they are already above 7% for the first time in two decades. The hike in rates is already cooling off the Massachusetts real estate market. Data...
5 states to vote on closing constitutional 'slavery loophole'
Slavery will be on the ballot next week in five states whose constitutions allow for the forced labor of incarcerated citizens. Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will ask voters to decide whether to close the “slavery loophole” in their state constitutions. Christina Carrega is a national criminal...
Arizona governor fills gaps in border wall with shipping containers
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Ryan Devereaux, a reporter for the Intercept, about Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's project to fill gaps along the border wall with shipping containers. This segment airs on November 2, 2022. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Big donors fund anti-critical race theory, pro-charter candidates for school boards across Texas
A new anti-critical race theory PAC has backed more than two dozen local school board candidates across some of the largest school districts in Texas since the start of 2021. This year, the PAC began targeting the state Board of Education, which sets the statewide curriculum, approves textbooks and has veto power over new charter schools. Some board members have called some of the donations “unethical.”
Mass General Brigham tells patients it won't tolerate threats or harassment of health care workers
The state’s biggest hospital system is implementing a new code of conduct that aims to protect its workers from threats and harassment, including racist comments, by patients and visitors. Mass General Brigham said it won’t allow offensive remarks about race, accent, religion, gender, sexual orientation or other personal traits....
Both parties fight for Latino voting bloc in Nevada
The race to win the Latino vote is at the heart of campaigns in Nevada, with both parties seeing the influential voting bloc as key to their future success. NPR political correspondent Susan Davis reports.
Regenerative farming goes further than organic, aims to be carbon neutral
Agriculture contributes to a third of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Now, some farmers are going back to more traditional practices to try to keep carbon in the earth. Erin Stone of KPCC introduces us to family in Southern California who are growing corn and other crops and helping fight climate change.
A Georgia group helps states put solar panels on unused roadside land
A nonprofit called The Ray is identifying empty roadside land at interstate exits and encouraging states to put solar panels there. Emily Jones of WABE visited the 18-mile Ray Highway in Georgia, where a solar array powers 100 homes. This story is part of a partnership between WABE and Grist.
