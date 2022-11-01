ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WBUR

What to know about rising RSV rates in Mass.

What to know about rising RSV rates in Mass.

We have an incredibly — perhaps unsettlingly — warm weekend ahead. And don't forget: Daylight Savings also ends, meaning we gain an extra hour Sunday. (Get ready: that first 4:30 p.m. sunset on Sunday is gonna feel weird when it's also 70 degrees outside.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Citing 'uncertainty,' Mass. lawmakers delay tax cut plan

Citing 'uncertainty,' Mass. lawmakers delay tax cut plan

Nova Scotia has picked the annual Christmas tree it's sending our way this year — and she's a beaut!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Baker urges big shift in health care payment models

The Massachusetts health care system withstood the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, but widespread staffing shortages and an outdated, reactionary payment model that fails to prevent illnesses linger as major challenges that need to be addressed, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday. Kicking off a policy discussion and analysis at the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

5 states to vote on closing constitutional 'slavery loophole'

Slavery will be on the ballot next week in five states whose constitutions allow for the forced labor of incarcerated citizens. Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will ask voters to decide whether to close the “slavery loophole” in their state constitutions. Christina Carrega is a national criminal...
VERMONT STATE
WBUR

Big donors fund anti-critical race theory, pro-charter candidates for school boards across Texas

A new anti-critical race theory PAC has backed more than two dozen local school board candidates across some of the largest school districts in Texas since the start of 2021. This year, the PAC began targeting the state Board of Education, which sets the statewide curriculum, approves textbooks and has veto power over new charter schools. Some board members have called some of the donations “unethical.”
TEXAS STATE
WBUR

Regenerative farming goes further than organic, aims to be carbon neutral

Agriculture contributes to a third of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Now, some farmers are going back to more traditional practices to try to keep carbon in the earth. Erin Stone of KPCC introduces us to family in Southern California who are growing corn and other crops and helping fight climate change.

