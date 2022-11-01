Read full article on original website
Related
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island
- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
Surprise, This New England State is the #3 Best Wine Destination in the Country
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of wine in the United States, you think of California. That's not to say that we don't enjoy visiting our local vineyards for some tasting, or take pride in supporting our local and regional vintners. But honestly, with so many vineyards in the western part of the country, you'd think they rule the top 5 wine destinations in the country.
ABC6.com
Founder of Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival dies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The founder of the Academy Awards sanctioned Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival George T. Marshall has died. Rhode Island Film and TV Office Executive Director Steven Feinberg confirmed the passing. Marshall was 68 years old. “It is with profound sadness to share the unfortunate...
What to know about Tuesday’s cannabis referendum in Rhode Island
Most Rhode Island voters will be deciding Tuesday if they want a cannabis shop in their town.
rinewstoday.com
“This year is a game changer” – Hotels, a hospital, and a warehouse in mix to shelter homeless
The exact number of homeless individuals is estimated to be somewhere between 350 and 500 – to as many as “over 1,000”, depending on who and what agency you ask. The Governor has said “274 new housing units” are being made available. Josh Saal, Rhode Island’s “housing czar” has said, through his spokesperson, Chris Raia, of Duffy & Shanley, that this refers to a new program funding announced on September 30th – “The Governor was referring to the additional shelter beds that were funded a few weeks ago. The state is not currently directly funding any shelter space at hotel rooms in Cranston.” This list of new programs was given:
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 3, 2022
“Fall fishing in the bay and oceanfront around Newport remains great. If you are looking to chase down some striped bass no early mornings are needed. The daytime bass bite in Narragansett Bay seems to heat up mid-morning and can last until sunset. If you find fish and can’t get them to bite, don’t get discouraged. Play around with your retrieve speed and you’ll be hooking up in no time. Keep an eye on the bait and match it up with soft plastics like Zoom Flukes and No Live Bait Needed.Surf anglers headed out after dark may have to put in more time finding the fish, but when they do, they are rewarded with steady slot and over slot size bass.
GoLocalProv
Powerball Mania - Billion Dollar RI Shopping Spree
“You gotta play to win” is the old adage for state lotteries. Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is projected to be $1.2 billion. The cash option is expected to be around $597 million. It is not far off from the biggest jackpot in U.S. history, a $1.586 billion Powerball on...
Lottery tickets worth $250K and $50K sold in RI
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Cranston for Wednesday night's drawing, according to the R.I. Lottery. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number.
WPRI
Is now a good time to install solar?
Brad and George from Isaksen Solar will discuss the benefits of solar power, especially with RI electricity prices rising to all-time highs heading into winter. In addition, the federal tax rebate has recently been increased from 26 to 30%. Isaksen offers a free consultation – solar is not always a fit for every home.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 4, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Hope High grad whose decades of Malcolm X research led to a $36 million settlement, the hospitality boss getting her due, and the mega-corps who will do anything for a buck.
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
earnthenecklace.com
Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?
Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
rinewstoday.com
Tiny house joins tents for homeless at State House again. Where are those 274 new beds?
Housing advocates were back at the RI State House where rows of tents have appeared again this year, set up along both edges of the Smith Street courtyard entrance. The group has a new feature. A Pallet Shelter, or “tiny house”, which was in the process of being set up yesterday.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida
If you want to really get to know the scenic East Coast of the US and absorb its unique charm, a road trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida is an amazing way to visit the buzzing cities, awe-inspiring nature and golden beaches that this coastline is famously dotted with.
ecori.org
Superstorm Sandy Showed Ocean State What Future Storms Could Look Like
WESTERLY, R.I. — Superstorm Sandy was a complex, hybrid storm, the result of warm tropical air colliding with cold northern air. The storm reached Rhode Island on Oct. 29, 2012, causing significant damage to coastal homes and businesses. The National Flood Insurance Program paid more than $31 million in claims from Rhode Island alone.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Islanders reminded about respiratory virus prevention measures
With Rhode Island and states throughout the region currently seeing the circulation of several respiratory viruses, including RSV, flu, and COVID-19, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding all Rhode Islanders to take basic prevention measures to help themselves, and their family members stay healthy and safe. “While...
DEM: Hunters must get deer checked during first 2 days of season
Muzzleloader season begins Nov. 5, while shotgun season starts Dec. 3.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
rhodycigar.com
Sparking a Change: How legalizing marijuana affects URI
This past May, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana. Graphic By: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On May 25, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed a bill that would make Rhode Island the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults come the new year. University...
Comments / 0