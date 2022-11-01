ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Uff Da: The Folk Art of Emily Lunde North Dakota Museum of Art Announces New Rural Arts Traveling Exhibition

By Courtesy of Wes Anderson
Times-Online
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Times-Online

Save a Buck and Spend Some Doe Event, Nov. 4 & 5

The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2022 Save a Buck & Spend Some Doe event November 4th and 5th throughout downtown, and around Valley City. Formerly known as Ladies Day, the Chamber has put together a large list of retailers participating in the event. Much like past years, the epic shopping day will feature a bunch of local businesses, as well as a special bonus this year.
VALLEY CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

Fargo’s Mr. Spindle is known around the world and in certain Hollywood set designer circles

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Bob Matthews owns a woodworking company in Fargo, but he’s known around the world by a different name. Mr. Spindle has been a family business since 1977 when they began selling lumber to stores like Lowes, Menards and Home Depot. But things changed in 1988 when they got a special request from a lumber yard in Chicago. Owner Robert Matthews quickly learned he would need a lot more than the few pieces of new and specialized equipment he bought to fill the request.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

31st Annual Community Free Thanksgiving Nov. 24

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 31st Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Concordia Lutheran Church returns this Thanksgiving. “We will provide meals through a drive up process available from 11 AM to 1 PM at the church,” Co-chair Amy Neustel stated. “Please watch the signage for the drive through meal pick up set up that day using the alley from the north end of the block. We will also provide delivery of meals that day from 11-1.”
JAMESTOWN, ND
ndsu.edu

‘I felt proud to tell my son I graduated college’

Shaina Lynnes recently earned a bachelor's degree in University Studies in the NDSU Degree Completion program. Shaina Lynnes returned to NDSU this spring after starting her pursuit of higher education in 2006. She was excited to enroll again after learning she was just one course shy of earning a bachelor’s degree.
FARGO, ND
fargounderground.com

Folkways Christkindlmarkt Returns to Civic Center for 2022 Holiday Celebration

This winter, Christkindlmarkt will return to the Fargo Civic Center for four days of holiday festivities. The European-inspired holiday event encourages the community to spend time together with activities for the whole family to enjoy. During the event, the outdoor Winter Wonderland will bring the cheer of the holiday season...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Business people who work in downtown Fargo express support for temporary toilet pilot program

(Fargo, ND) -- Some business people who work in downtown Fargo are generally supportive of the plan by the city to set up temporary toilets downtown. "I think it's absolutely awesome. There is unfortunately not enough public restrooms in the downtown area. We've seen that ourselves," said Brenda Radloff, the store manager at the the women's clothing retailer The Nines Fargo.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Tiny NDSU Bison fan gets missing doll back

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Valley News Live is happy to report that the doll named Happy has returned home. 4-year-old Hensley Hanson was reunited with Happy on Wednesday. Her mom Michelle says “Happy” was turned in to the NDSU Safety Office. Hensley Hanson is...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

People in Fargo dream about what they'd do if they win tonight's $1.2B Powerball prize

(Fargo, ND) -- People in Fargo have some ideas on what they would do with the money if they purchase the winning ticket for tonight's $1.2 billion dollar Powerball jackpot. "I didn't realize it was happening, but now that you mention it I might go buy a ticket. I'd probably quit my job and probably travel a lot," said one man on the street when questioned by WDAY News First.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An unfortunate accident is what a local groomer is calling what happened with a small dog Wednesday in south Fargo. Just 90 minutes after dropping two-year-old Dolly off for the first time at Muddy Paws Grooming off of Veterans Blvd., Vickie Allen says she was rushing the pup to the emergency vet.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Churches United aims to raise $500K to avoid having to face "really difficult decisions"

(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead-based non-profit social services agency Churches United is launching a $500 thousand fundraising campaign. "I am so grateful every day for the generosity of our community. I know that our community understands the need and I believe that our community will support us so that we can continue to serve," said Sue Koesterman, the agency's CEO.
MOORHEAD, MN
gowatertown.net

Motoryclist killed in North Dakota’s Richland County

WYNDMERE, N.D. (KFGO) – The Richland County, North Dakota Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 on Saturday just after 2:00 p.m. The SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and slowed to turn left onto Hwy 18 northbound.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Early voting underway in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters can now cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election in Cass County, North Dakota. Five early voting locations opened across Cass County on Monday, October 31. To vote early, you can go to the Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Northview Church, the Hartl...
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Three arrested in connection to Fargo murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Phillip Dewey Bergquist in Fargo. Berquist was found dead near the Red River on Sunday, October 30. George Ortiz, Joseph M. Poitra and David Reyneros were arrested in Fargo on November 1. Ortiz...
FARGO, ND

