Ballantyne's Backyard to host Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival
The Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival will feature whiskey bars, elegant wines and cocktails, music, food and intimate fire pits from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 throughout Ballantyne’s Backyard. Guests are encouraged to relax and enjoy an inspired take on fire-kissed barbecue, specialty grilling and drink pairings. Stop...
Warbirds Over Monroe returning to airport
MONROE – The 2022 Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show will be held Nov. 12 and 13 at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport on Airport Road. It will feature dozens of planes from the World War II era and beyond, some of which guests will be able to touch. Centered around...
Mac’s Hospitality Group treats vets to free meals on Nov. 11
CHARLOTTE – Mac’s Hospitality Group is treating veterans to free meals at all its Mac’s Speed Shop locations, plus its SouthBound restaurant in Charlotte on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. At all Mac’s locations, each veteran can enjoy a Free Lil Pig, hickory-smoked, pulled-pork BBQ sandwich, with...
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill to make Carolina debut in Fort Mill
FORT MILL – Naf Naf is introducing its fresh Middle Eastern cuisine to South Carolina. Located at 816 Brayden Pkwy., suite 102, the 2,000-square-foot restaurant is in the Brayden Village shopping center, a short drive from Baxter Town Center. The grand opening on Nov. 21 will mark Naf Naf’s debut in the Carolinas.
Matthews Playhouse to present 'Scrooge! The Musical'
MATTHEWS – Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will present “Scrooge! The Musical,” a lively adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”. Based on the popular musical film starring Albert Finney, “Scrooge! The Musical” is set in 19th century London. When the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his deceased business partner and three spirits visit one Christmas Eve, he undergoes a transition and receives the greatest gift of all – redemption.
Charlotte one of first cities launching electric carsharing for affordable housing developments
CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte is launching an electric vehicle carsharing program in partnership with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and the Centralina Regional Council. The program is part of a nationwide Affordable Mobility Platform funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and managed by Forth Mobility....
Indian Trail to host Car Show and Toy Drive
INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail, in partnership with Carolina Cruzin4Jeeps and the Wrecking Crew Mustang Club, is hosting its first Car Show and Toy Drive on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Indian Trail Town Hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road. All vehicles,...
Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn gives back to Charlotte community
Carolina Panthers’ safety Jeremy Chinn and UnitedHealthcare distributed coats and meals to about 70 families at St. Johns Baptist Church on Nov. 1. UnitedHealthcare donated $12,000 to the Jeremy Chinn Foundation to make the event happen. Chinn's foundation provides homeless families and individuals with support they need to build...
Police share photo of larceny, fraud suspects
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying people suspected of larceny from auto and fraud. Police said a parked vehicle was broken into at about 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Purser Hulsey Park, 3024 Matthews-Mint Hill Road. The victim’s wallet was stolen.
Sheriff Cathey to speak at Indian Trail Veterans Day Ceremony
INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail, the James B. Crump VFW Post 2423 and American Legion Post 458 are partnering to host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers, 315 Matthews Indian Trail Road. The ceremony will open...
