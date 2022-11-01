MATTHEWS – Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will present “Scrooge! The Musical,” a lively adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”. Based on the popular musical film starring Albert Finney, “Scrooge! The Musical” is set in 19th century London. When the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his deceased business partner and three spirits visit one Christmas Eve, he undergoes a transition and receives the greatest gift of all – redemption.

