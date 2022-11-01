Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
University makes new review of Doug Mastriano's doctoral research
HARRISBURG — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation. University of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Park Mayor's pledge to help save the monarch butterfly has a touching personal connection
Signing the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge, a national effort to help save the monarch butterfly, has an extra special connection for Franklin Park Mayor Dennis O’Keefe. In May, after almost 60 years of marriage, O’Keefe suffered the loss of his wife Marjorie, whom he met when she was just 7 and he was 8.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman testifies that husband wanted 8 Ohio family members killed
WAVERLY, Ohio — A woman who helped plan the 2016 slayings of eight members of another family, a crime that shook rural southern Ohio and stymied investigators for over two years, says the massacre was her husband’s idea. Angela Wagner made the claim while testifying Tuesday at the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer championship breakdown: Mars vs. Moon
No. 1 Mars (17-0) vs. No. 2 Moon (19-0) Playoff path: Mars defeated No. 16 Penn-Trafford, 1-0 in overtime, No. 9 Franklin Regional, 1-0 in overtime, and No. 5 Latrobe, 4-1. Moon defeated No. 15 Indiana, 9-0, No. 10 Oakland Catholic, 1-0 in overtime, and No. 3 Plum, 3-0. WPIAL...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 2, 2022: Quaker Valley tops South Park, moves on to states
After a pair of upsets in the semifinals, a matchup of the top two seeds in the WPIAL Class 2A boys soccer playoff bracket happened in the third-place match Wednesday night. Cameron Diggins and Carter Turk scored goals as No. 2 Quaker Valley knocked off No. 1 South Park, 2-1 in overtime.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 2 Moon blanks No. 3 Plum in Class 3A girls soccer semifinals
Moon scored so fast, some late-entering fans had not even found a seat. The momentum from an early goal carried the second-seeded Tigers back to the WPIAL girls soccer championship and sets the table for the finals matchup everybody wanted. Sydney Felton found the back of the net just 22...
Comments / 0