ABC 15 News
'They're just pretending to be me': Owner finds fake ad listing home for rent
CHANDLER, AZ — A home is a major investment, but for Ahmed Saber, it's also a way to help his business grow. Excited and curious about his Chandler property, Saber checked comps on Zillow, an online real estate database. He got a big surprise. "I saw a picture of...
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
arizonasuntimes.com
Situation in Phoenix Homeless Camp Remains in Disarray as Citizens Speak Against City in Court
Attorneys representing a group of Phoenix business owners argued in court against the City of Phoenix (COP) Thursday regarding one of the largest homeless camps in the nation, “The Zone.” The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) said residential testimony revealed how dire the situation has become. “Thursday’s hearing was...
fox10phoenix.com
Apparent health episode results in death of Chandler High student, officials say
Officials with Chandler High School say crisis team members and counselors will be available on Nov. 4, after an apparent health episode ended with the death of a student. Officials say some students witnessed the emergency.
ABC 15 News
Piggin' out for the planet: Halloween pumpkins wind up in livestock, not landfills
TEMPE — Halloween decorations are coming down, returned to their boxes to collect dust until next year, but the shelf-life of our beloved pumpkins is fleeting. Throwing them out isn’t the answer. When incinerated or left to rot in a landfill, pumpkins and other food waste emit carbon dioxide and methane, which are major drivers of climate change.
KOLD-TV
Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
AZFamily
Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise
Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona’s Family in her first interview since starting the job. Triple shooting leaves man dead at...
ABC 15 News
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona: Helping families of seriously ill children
La-Z Boy is a sponsor of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona. They are a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Make a donation before the end of the year and receive a Arizona tax credit up for $400 for individuals or $800 per couple. Ronald McDonald House...
ABC 15 News
Parents concerned about overcrowding on Deer Valley Unified School District buses
A number of parents in the Deer Valley Unified School District reached out to ABC15 after their kids reported overcrowding on their school bus. In fact, one of the parents sent us several photos and in one photo, you can see students sitting in the aisle of the bus. Parents...
ABC 15 News
State hospital patients held staff against will with make-shift weapons
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested multiple patients at the Arizona State Hospital after they barricaded themselves, held staff against their will, and threatened them with make-shift weapons on Monday morning. Police and hospital officials confirmed the incident in separate emails to ABC15 this morning. The assaults took place...
AZFamily
Survey: Living in Phoenix as a veteran according to the numbers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - WalletHub released a new survey highlighting the best and worse cities for veterans to live across the U.S. Phoenix ranked at 71 out of the 100 cities surveyed in the project. According to WalletHub, life as a veteran ranks up as follows according to veteran population,...
AZFamily
Former Mesa police officer released from security guard position at a Valley high school
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Mesa police officer accused of sexual misconduct had been working as a security guard at a Valley high school. Arizona’s Family first reported on Officer Young Chang last week. After that story aired, Gilbert Public Schools District confirmed they parted ways with...
AZFamily
Study: Once affordable car models now unattainable for average consumer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once affordable car models are now unattainable for the average consumer, a recent study by iSee Cars finds. Used car affordability dropped 19.7% in Phoenix between August 2019 and August 2022. iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said that part of the reason for this is due to supply chain shortages and increased demand. “From August 2019, well before the pandemic lockdowns started, to August of 2022, new car prices increased by almost 29%, and three-year-old used car prices increased by 52%, but incomes increased by only 13%.”
'Absolutely ridiculous': Arizona county mulling ballot hand-counts rejects effort
FLORENCE, Pinal County — The elected leaders of an Arizona county who had considered following the lead of a rural county by expanding their hand-counts of ballots from next week’s election rejected the effort Wednesday. The majority on the Pinal County board of supervisors said they saw no...
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
AZFamily
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Former...
'I am sorry': Man sentenced to prison for dumping body parts in Arizona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz — The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who callously dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday. A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in September convicted Walter Harold Mitchell III on 29 felony counts of...
AZFamily
MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility
Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them in a...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold overnight across Arizona
PHOENIX — Temperatures plummeted, winds picked up and we even saw rain and snow on Friday as a big fall storm tracked through. Rainfall amounts were light, with less than a tenth of an inch in most Valley neighborhoods. However, some parts of north Phoenix and Fountain Hills picked up nearly a quarter of an inch of rain.
