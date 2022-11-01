ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, AZ

AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Piggin' out for the planet: Halloween pumpkins wind up in livestock, not landfills

TEMPE — Halloween decorations are coming down, returned to their boxes to collect dust until next year, but the shelf-life of our beloved pumpkins is fleeting. Throwing them out isn’t the answer. When incinerated or left to rot in a landfill, pumpkins and other food waste emit carbon dioxide and methane, which are major drivers of climate change.
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise

Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona’s Family in her first interview since starting the job. Triple shooting leaves man dead at...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

State hospital patients held staff against will with make-shift weapons

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested multiple patients at the Arizona State Hospital after they barricaded themselves, held staff against their will, and threatened them with make-shift weapons on Monday morning. Police and hospital officials confirmed the incident in separate emails to ABC15 this morning. The assaults took place...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Survey: Living in Phoenix as a veteran according to the numbers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - WalletHub released a new survey highlighting the best and worse cities for veterans to live across the U.S. Phoenix ranked at 71 out of the 100 cities surveyed in the project. According to WalletHub, life as a veteran ranks up as follows according to veteran population,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Study: Once affordable car models now unattainable for average consumer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once affordable car models are now unattainable for the average consumer, a recent study by iSee Cars finds. Used car affordability dropped 19.7% in Phoenix between August 2019 and August 2022. iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said that part of the reason for this is due to supply chain shortages and increased demand. “From August 2019, well before the pandemic lockdowns started, to August of 2022, new car prices increased by almost 29%, and three-year-old used car prices increased by 52%, but incomes increased by only 13%.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold overnight across Arizona

PHOENIX — Temperatures plummeted, winds picked up and we even saw rain and snow on Friday as a big fall storm tracked through. Rainfall amounts were light, with less than a tenth of an inch in most Valley neighborhoods. However, some parts of north Phoenix and Fountain Hills picked up nearly a quarter of an inch of rain.
PHOENIX, AZ

