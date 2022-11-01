Simone Ledward Boseman reflects on the impact of Chadwick Boseman, the new foundation in his honor and more

Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
ABC News
Singer and actress Lena Horne becomes first Black woman to have Broadway theater named in her honor
A popular Broadway theater has been renamed after one of the most prolific entertainers in American history. The Brooks Atkinson theater at 256 W. 47th Street now displays a glittering marquis with the name of Lena Horne, the late dancer, actress, singer and civil rights activist -- becoming the first Broadway theater to be named after a Black actress.
