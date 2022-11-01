ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

If Steelers Fire Matt Canada, It Won't Be Today

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

One Pittsburgh Steelers insider sees when the move could happen.

PITTSBURGH -- If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to relieve Matt Canada from offensive coordinator duties this season, the bye week seems to be the ideal time. And according to one insider, that move wouldn't come until after everyone has left the facility for the off weekend.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers' insider Jeff Hathorn theorized that the firing of Canada wouldn't happen until Thursday of this week. At that point, all players have left the building and there is no more media access for the remainder of the week.

If the Steelers are going to make a change that significant, avoiding headlines is how they would like to approach it.

At this point, a move is not expected to happen when it comes to the Steelers offensive coordinator. Head coach Mike Tomlin has never removed an assistant coach in-season during his years with the team, and there isn't a feel within the organization that that will change.

That being said, with a 2-6 record at the bye and arguably the worst offense in the NFL, Canada's job is very much on the hot seat.

It looks like fans will have to wait a few more days to get an answer on whether or not there will be a change.

ClutchPoints

‘Trial By Fire’: Steelers coaches’ brutally honest assessment of rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Putting together a list of positive takeaways for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season is no easy task. The team enters its bye week at the bottom of the AFC North with a record of 2-6. Chief among the concerns of head coach Mike Tomlin and company is that the Steelers are the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense (15.0 points per game), according to Pro Football Reference, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Despite the early woes of the first-year signal-caller, the coaching staff feels encouraged by the efforts of Pickett, per team beat writer Dale Lolley.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not Ruling Out ‘Significant Changes,’ But What Could They Be With Matt Canada’s Job Safe?

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 9 bye with a 2-6 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC North. Many were convinced that head coach, Mike Tomlin would relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties this week, but he confirmed on Wednesday that he was not considering any coaching staff changes at this time. According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Tomlin isn’t ruling out other significant changes however.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Halloween Video

The Dallas Cowboys have some of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports. So, too, do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. But the legendary cheerleading unit looked a bit different over the weekend. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders went viral on social media for their Halloween-themed outfit on Sunday. Dallas' cheerleaders...
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Giants Have Claimed Former Bills Wide Receiver

The New York Giants hope that hiring someone from the Buffalo Bills will pay dividends again. Big Blue claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers on Wednesday. He'll reunite with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, Buffalo's assistant GM and offensive coordinator when making Hodgins the No. 207 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Former Steelers player defends OC Matt Canada

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has at least one person coming to his defense. Canada has become public enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh for the team's abysmal offense, but former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke pointed out on Thursday that a lot of the problems go beyond the play-caller.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Lions GM insists he would've traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark

ALLEN PARK, Mich. --  Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out

Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
CHICAGO, IL
