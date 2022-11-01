If Steelers Fire Matt Canada, It Won't Be Today

One Pittsburgh Steelers insider sees when the move could happen.

PITTSBURGH -- If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to relieve Matt Canada from offensive coordinator duties this season, the bye week seems to be the ideal time. And according to one insider, that move wouldn't come until after everyone has left the facility for the off weekend.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers' insider Jeff Hathorn theorized that the firing of Canada wouldn't happen until Thursday of this week. At that point, all players have left the building and there is no more media access for the remainder of the week.

If the Steelers are going to make a change that significant, avoiding headlines is how they would like to approach it.

At this point, a move is not expected to happen when it comes to the Steelers offensive coordinator. Head coach Mike Tomlin has never removed an assistant coach in-season during his years with the team, and there isn't a feel within the organization that that will change.

That being said, with a 2-6 record at the bye and arguably the worst offense in the NFL, Canada's job is very much on the hot seat.

It looks like fans will have to wait a few more days to get an answer on whether or not there will be a change.

