whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating Cash Express armed robbery
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Boulevard Friday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the Fort Campbell Clarksville business while an unknown black male suspect wearing black jogging pants and a red ski mask jumped the counter and pointed a gun at them before grabbing money out of the cash register drawer. The suspect then fled on foot.
whvoradio.com
Electronics Stolen In Hopkinsville Theft
Several electronics were taken from a home on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville sometime between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone took 2 laptops, 6 cameras, 2 men’s watches, several tools, and money from the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total...
wevv.com
Police looking for three suspects in Webster County drug trafficking investigation
Police in Webster County, Kentucky, say they're searching for three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The Providence Police Department says a search warrant was executed at a home on South Green Street with help from other agencies including the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Clay Police Department.
whopam.com
Man who allegedly stole Guthrie utility truck crashes into Tennessee auto dealership
A man who allegedly stole a pickup at the Guthrie Wastewater plant late Tuesday night drove it to Pleasant View, Tennessee and crashed through the window of car dealership. Authorities in Cheatham County say Doug’s Auto Sales and several classic cars inside are damaged following the crime spree. Investigators...
Suspect crashes into dealership, damages several classic cars in Pleasant View
A Pleasant View business owner woke up to a call that the alarm to his auto dealership was going off only to find a mess when he went into work.
k105.com
Beaver Dam woman with warrants facing drug charges after police find ‘several grams of methamphetamine’
A Beaver Dam woman is facing drug charges after deputies and task force members served a warrant at her residence. Ohio County deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force arrived Wednesday at a residence on Silver Beach Road “in an attempt to locate a wanted individual,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.
whopam.com
Three facing drug charges after East 18th St. investigation
An investigation at a location on East 18th Street late Wednesday night led to drug charges against three suspects. Hopkinsville police officers were told there were individuals there who were sought on warrants and citations say a search warrant was obtained when the occupants of the home refused to come to the door.
WBKO
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested one person after a shooting on Tuesday night. Faisl Alzharani, 25, of Bowling Green, was charged with the following:. operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. trafficking in marijuana. buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. two counts of...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Running From Police
A Hopkinsville man was charged with fleeing from police at Gander Memorial Park in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to check on 25-year-old Jashawn Kidd who was kneeling in the park and he fled crossing Pennyrile Parkway on foot more than one time. He reportedly became angry...
whopam.com
Proceedings continued as information sought in East Ninth St. Dollar General shooting
Discussions on how to proceed in an attempted assault case against to men were held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday, and proceedings were continued as more information is sought. Trial is already set in the cases against Winston Morrow and Donte White, who are both charged with attempted first-degree assault...
Man dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike
A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night.
k105.com
Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough
A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
wevv.com
Two men facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Ohio County
A traffic stop by Beaver Dam Police leads to the arrest of two men with outstanding warrants. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and Beaver Dam Police working together on the investigation. According to Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty the arrest were made in a Walmart parking lot, with a K-9...
wkdzradio.com
Illinois Men Charged After Attack On Hopkinsville Man
Two Illinois men have been charged after they reportedly assaulted a man during an attempted robbery at a Hopkinsville hotel Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Nathaniel Clark and 19-year-old Braxton Lidaywa assaulted 63-year-old Edward Breathitt and tried to take his car at a hotel on Richard Mills Drive. During...
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
TBI: Woman killed in shooting that shut down interstate
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to a reported shooting on I-24 Monday evening in Robertson County.
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
wkdzradio.com
Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
WSMV
One person is dead after shooting on I-24 in Robertson County
COOPERTOWN Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday evening, all lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WSMV that TBI special agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
