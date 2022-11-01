ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

whopam.com

Clarksville PD investigating Cash Express armed robbery

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Boulevard Friday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the Fort Campbell Clarksville business while an unknown black male suspect wearing black jogging pants and a red ski mask jumped the counter and pointed a gun at them before grabbing money out of the cash register drawer. The suspect then fled on foot.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Electronics Stolen In Hopkinsville Theft

Several electronics were taken from a home on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville sometime between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone took 2 laptops, 6 cameras, 2 men’s watches, several tools, and money from the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Three facing drug charges after East 18th St. investigation

An investigation at a location on East 18th Street late Wednesday night led to drug charges against three suspects. Hopkinsville police officers were told there were individuals there who were sought on warrants and citations say a search warrant was obtained when the occupants of the home refused to come to the door.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested one person after a shooting on Tuesday night. Faisl Alzharani, 25, of Bowling Green, was charged with the following:. operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. trafficking in marijuana. buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. two counts of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged After Running From Police

A Hopkinsville man was charged with fleeing from police at Gander Memorial Park in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to check on 25-year-old Jashawn Kidd who was kneeling in the park and he fled crossing Pennyrile Parkway on foot more than one time. He reportedly became angry...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough

A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
FORDSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Two men facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Ohio County

A traffic stop by Beaver Dam Police leads to the arrest of two men with outstanding warrants. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and Beaver Dam Police working together on the investigation. According to Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty the arrest were made in a Walmart parking lot, with a K-9...
wkdzradio.com

Illinois Men Charged After Attack On Hopkinsville Man

Two Illinois men have been charged after they reportedly assaulted a man during an attempted robbery at a Hopkinsville hotel Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Nathaniel Clark and 19-year-old Braxton Lidaywa assaulted 63-year-old Edward Breathitt and tried to take his car at a hotel on Richard Mills Drive. During...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier

A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

One person is dead after shooting on I-24 in Robertson County

COOPERTOWN Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday evening, all lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WSMV that TBI special agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.

