Southfield, MI

The Faces of Strategic Business Law – Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC

 3 days ago
ANDREA BADALUCCO, PAUL MILLENBACH, ROB HAMOR, MATT FEDOR — FOSTER SWIFT COLLINS & SMITH, PC

28411 NORTHWESTERN HWY., STE. 500, SOUTHFIELD, MI 48034
248-539-9900 | FOSTERSWIFT.COM

Effective strategic legal representation is a competitive advantage when it comes to growing a business. Foster Swift attorneys provide business clients of all sizes and from all industries with representation that reflects an understanding of the client’s business, dedication to reaching the organization’s mission, and a quick response to any legal needs that occur.

Being a full-service law firm with nearly 90 attorneys gives clients access to expertise that can help them address virtually every legal question that may arise, from business entity formation to employment matters, employee benefits, executive compensation, family law, finance, real estate, litigation, succession planning, and more.

Foster Swift attorneys know the success of a business depends on its ability to adapt as opportunities present themselves and as the economic climate evolves. Clients can expect a service-oriented, flexible, and empathetic approach with a focus on minimizing client risk while achieving business goals.

