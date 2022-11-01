Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Triad & Edwardsville Fall In Soccer Supers
In 2a soccer Super Sectionals last night, Triad fell to Chatham Glenwood at Rochester 2-1. The state semifinals are set for Friday at Hoffman Estates when Solorio Academy takes on Peoria Notre Dame and Chatham plays Grayslake Central. In 3a, Edwardsville fell to Romeoville 4-1 at Bloomington. The 3a Final...
southernillinoisnow.com
Freeburg Advances To Supers To Take On Mater Dei, IHSA Sectional Finals Roundup
The volleyball sectional finals were held last night. In Class 1a at Webber, St Anthony fell to NCOE 21-25, 25-22, 11-25. Windsor/Strew-Stras dropped their match to the hosts at St Thomas More 21-25, 24-26. The Super Sectional will be held at Christ Our Rock on Friday featuring NCOE and Trico starting at 6:30.
Collinsville football on historic playoff run
It took 103 years for Collinsville High School to earn their first victory in the state football playoffs. The Kahoks (9-1) beat Bradley-Bourbonnais 14-12 last Friday to get that historic win. Now it’s on to the second round and a matchup in Chicago on Saturday night against Brother Rice. For the Kahoks, they know they […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Jr High Boys Basketball – Bobcats Beat SC, St Mary’s & Rome Tournament’s Continue
The Franklin Park Bobcats held South Central scoreless until the final minute of the first quarter, and then again held them scoreless for most of the 3rd quarter as they earned a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Eight Bobcats scored led by Jaret Gibson with 10, Landen Maxey, Trey Clark and Caeden Miraglia added 6. Salem returns to action this weekend at the Marion Tournament. The Falcons return to action tonight when they host Windsor/Stew Stras in a Jr NTC matchup.
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Johnsburg rematch awaits Hubs in second round
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team dominated its regular-season matchup against Johnsburg, rushing for nearly 700 yards while senior Garrett Gensler rumbled for 362 yards as the purple and white cruised over the Skyhawks 60-35. The two conference rivals will square off once again during the second round of the IHSA 4A Playoffs on Friday evening.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jr High Girls Roundup — Salem 2nd At Invitational, Selmaville Gets Big Night From Hustedde, Odin Earns W
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats finished the Salem Invitational at 2-1 following their 45-37 win over Olney. Mya Russell finished with 20 points and was named to the All Tournament Team. Salem is 5-4 on the season and will travel to Benton on Monday night. Hustedde’s Big Night Helps Selmaville...
courierpapers.com
MHS Marching Band wins fourth straight competition
The Morton High School Marching Band picked up the “Grand Champion” trophy at the Greater St. Louis Marching Band Festival in Belleville, Illinois, on Saturday, October 29, and are now undefeated in all four marching invitationals and competitions entered this year. Morton won first place in its Class Division and picked up awards for “Best Music,” “Best Percussion,” “Best General Effect” and “Best Visual Effect” before accepting the top prize as overall “Grand Champion” of the festival, which featured 18 bands from Illinois and Missouri.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/06 – Wanda Kay Livesay
Wanda Kay Livesay, 81, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 2:33 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Friendship Manor, in Nashville, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Osborn Funeral Home, in Dix, Illinois.
edglentoday.com
Marching Tigers Once Again Standout In Illinois State Band Championships, March In Halloween Parade
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers finished their competitive season this past weekend at the Illinois State Band Championship. In prelims, the band finished second place in Class 5A, earning a ticket to finals for the fourth time in school history, where they finished sixth overall in the finals.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/07 – Carolyn Jean Henson-Cannestra
Carolyn Jean Henson-Cannestra, 68 of Salem, Illinois passed away at her home on November 1, 2022. She was born February 2, 1954, in Salem, the daughter of Odell and Glenna M. (Hawkins) Henson who preceded her in death. Simple cremation was chosen by the family. The family invites you to...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/07 – Connie S. Dodson
Connie S. Dodson, 81, of Hoffman passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on July 27, 1941, the daughter of William and Wanda (Greer) Dillsworth in Norris City. She married Donald Dodson on July 6, 1971, in Norris City and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2002.
FOX2now.com
Attempted burglary in St. Charles
St. Charles strip mall targeted again, thieves try …. For the second time in less a month, thieves targeted a St. Charles strip mall by trying to ram a vehicle into a store. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Sales...
More threats against area schools
Another Metro East student has been arrested for making social media threats against a school, following the deadly CVPA shooting in St. Louis
KMOV
I-270 in Madison County will close during weekend
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 eastbound between Riverview Dr. and Missouri and IL 3 will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m. They will leave one lane open throughout the weekend. IDOT says that the work is needed to...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/11 – Glenda Krutsinger
Glenda Krutsinger, age 69 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home with her husband and daughter by her side. Glenda was born on October 24, 1953, in Salem, the daughter of Carl and Pebble (Watts) Barnhart. She married Ray Krutsinger in 1973 and he survives in Salem.
timestribunenews.com
Home rule opponents voice concerns to Collinsville Council
Opponents of the Home-Rule proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot spoke at length Monday at the bi-monthly meeting of the Collinsville City Council. Two Collinsville residents took to the podium to speak on their displeasure of the home-rule status and its effect on the property taxes in the city and the council.
Chili, hard cider, free beer and more this weekend
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — It's the first weekend of November, and there are lots of events to celebrate the remainder of the fall season. Just don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night before heading to bed! Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning. Cheers to...
Queen of Hearts drawing takes place Tuesday evening in Waterloo, Ill.
Someone could win big bucks Tuesday night in the Queen of Hearts Contest in Waterloo, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Fireman quickly control grass and woods fire
The Salem Fire Protection District quickly extinguished a grass and woods fire Thursday afternoon. Firemen say the fire on the Beth Ann Branch property in the 2400 block of State Route 37 south of Salem started in a burn barrel. Embers then set nearby grass on fire. It traveled about 150 feet toward a wooded area before firemen got the fire out.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/12 – Victoria Ann Gaines
Victoria Ann Gaines, age 86 of Salem, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Ann was born on February 19, 1936, in Dickinson, Alabama the daughter of Carl and Eleanor (Lindsey) Carlson. She married David Gaines on March 24, 1956, in Lansing, Michigan and he survives in Salem.
