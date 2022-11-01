ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Triad & Edwardsville Fall In Soccer Supers

In 2a soccer Super Sectionals last night, Triad fell to Chatham Glenwood at Rochester 2-1. The state semifinals are set for Friday at Hoffman Estates when Solorio Academy takes on Peoria Notre Dame and Chatham plays Grayslake Central. In 3a, Edwardsville fell to Romeoville 4-1 at Bloomington. The 3a Final...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Collinsville football on historic playoff run

It took 103 years for Collinsville High School to earn their first victory in the state football playoffs. The Kahoks (9-1) beat Bradley-Bourbonnais 14-12 last Friday to get that historic win. Now it’s on to the second round and a matchup in Chicago on Saturday night against Brother Rice. For the Kahoks, they know they […]
COLLINSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Jr High Boys Basketball – Bobcats Beat SC, St Mary’s & Rome Tournament’s Continue

The Franklin Park Bobcats held South Central scoreless until the final minute of the first quarter, and then again held them scoreless for most of the 3rd quarter as they earned a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Eight Bobcats scored led by Jaret Gibson with 10, Landen Maxey, Trey Clark and Caeden Miraglia added 6. Salem returns to action this weekend at the Marion Tournament. The Falcons return to action tonight when they host Windsor/Stew Stras in a Jr NTC matchup.
CENTRALIA, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Football: Johnsburg rematch awaits Hubs in second round

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team dominated its regular-season matchup against Johnsburg, rushing for nearly 700 yards while senior Garrett Gensler rumbled for 362 yards as the purple and white cruised over the Skyhawks 60-35. The two conference rivals will square off once again during the second round of the IHSA 4A Playoffs on Friday evening.
ROCHELLE, IL
courierpapers.com

MHS Marching Band wins fourth straight competition

The Morton High School Marching Band picked up the “Grand Champion” trophy at the Greater St. Louis Marching Band Festival in Belleville, Illinois, on Saturday, October 29, and are now undefeated in all four marching invitationals and competitions entered this year. Morton won first place in its Class Division and picked up awards for “Best Music,” “Best Percussion,” “Best General Effect” and “Best Visual Effect” before accepting the top prize as overall “Grand Champion” of the festival, which featured 18 bands from Illinois and Missouri.
MORTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/06 – Wanda Kay Livesay

Wanda Kay Livesay, 81, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 2:33 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Friendship Manor, in Nashville, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Osborn Funeral Home, in Dix, Illinois.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/07 – Carolyn Jean Henson-Cannestra

Carolyn Jean Henson-Cannestra, 68 of Salem, Illinois passed away at her home on November 1, 2022. She was born February 2, 1954, in Salem, the daughter of Odell and Glenna M. (Hawkins) Henson who preceded her in death. Simple cremation was chosen by the family. The family invites you to...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/07 – Connie S. Dodson

Connie S. Dodson, 81, of Hoffman passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on July 27, 1941, the daughter of William and Wanda (Greer) Dillsworth in Norris City. She married Donald Dodson on July 6, 1971, in Norris City and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2002.
HOFFMAN, IL
FOX2now.com

Attempted burglary in St. Charles

St. Charles strip mall targeted again, thieves try …. For the second time in less a month, thieves targeted a St. Charles strip mall by trying to ram a vehicle into a store. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Sales...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
KMOV

I-270 in Madison County will close during weekend

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 eastbound between Riverview Dr. and Missouri and IL 3 will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m. They will leave one lane open throughout the weekend. IDOT says that the work is needed to...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/11 – Glenda Krutsinger

Glenda Krutsinger, age 69 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home with her husband and daughter by her side. Glenda was born on October 24, 1953, in Salem, the daughter of Carl and Pebble (Watts) Barnhart. She married Ray Krutsinger in 1973 and he survives in Salem.
SALEM, IL
timestribunenews.com

Home rule opponents voice concerns to Collinsville Council

Opponents of the Home-Rule proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot spoke at length Monday at the bi-monthly meeting of the Collinsville City Council. Two Collinsville residents took to the podium to speak on their displeasure of the home-rule status and its effect on the property taxes in the city and the council.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Fireman quickly control grass and woods fire

The Salem Fire Protection District quickly extinguished a grass and woods fire Thursday afternoon. Firemen say the fire on the Beth Ann Branch property in the 2400 block of State Route 37 south of Salem started in a burn barrel. Embers then set nearby grass on fire. It traveled about 150 feet toward a wooded area before firemen got the fire out.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/12 – Victoria Ann Gaines

Victoria Ann Gaines, age 86 of Salem, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Ann was born on February 19, 1936, in Dickinson, Alabama the daughter of Carl and Eleanor (Lindsey) Carlson. She married David Gaines on March 24, 1956, in Lansing, Michigan and he survives in Salem.
SALEM, IL

