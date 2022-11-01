Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Two-alarm fire put out at Litchfield High School
LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Students at Litchfield High School were evacuated for more than an hour on Friday after a fire started on the roof of the school. The fire marshal said roofers were on the roof trying to repair something. They had a torch with them that they were using to heat up some of their materials, which is common.
Eyewitness News
Man falls down 30 foot well in Ledyard
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a 30-foot well on Thursday night. The Ledyard Fire Company reported that it, the Gales Ferry Fire Company, and American Ambulance were sent to an address on Arrowhead Drive just before 7 p.m. Ledyard police arrived on the scene...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Shots fired, rollover crash under investigation in West Hartford
Bankrate's Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman talks about where he sees interest rates heading. A two-alarm fire was reported at Litchfield High School. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said to enjoy this weekend's warmup. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were searching...
Eyewitness News
Man dead after crash on Washington St. in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a crash on Washington Street in Middletown. It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1189 Washington, police said. Two vehicles were involved. Authorities said Jeffrey Reitmeier, 59, of Middletown, died in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle...
Off-duty New Haven firefighter killed in crash on I-91 North
The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Eyewitness News
I-91 south on-ramp to I-84 east in Hartford closed due to crash, hay in the road
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An on-ramp from Interstate 91 to Interstate 84 in Hartford is closed because of a crash and hay that spilled in the roadway. State police said that a tractor trailer overturned near exit 30 on I-91, which prompted them to close the ramp to I-84 on Friday morning.
2nd Pedestrian Injured After Fatal Highway Crash
A second pedestrian was injured and hospitalized after the same five-car highway crash that killed off-duty city firefighter Thomas Mieles. The state police published that news Friday morning in a newly updated accident report. The updated accident report states that a 22-year-old New Havener named Bianca Devlin was also taken...
Eyewitness News
Off-duty firefighter struck, killed on I-91 during 5-vehicle crash
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - State police said they’re looking for witnesses after an off-duty New Haven firefighter was struck and killed on Interstate 91 Wednesday. Troopers identified the victim as 27-year-old Thomas Mieles. The New Haven Fire Department’s fire chief released a statement on Thursday morning during which...
Fire erupts in Gilbert Street home in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials fought a 2-alarm blaze in a home on Gilbert Street in West Haven Tuesday morning. The fire erupted at about 6 a.m., according to a neighbor on the scene, and was based on the third floor of the home. Once at the scene, fire officials helped evacuate the […]
Milford barricade subject taken into custody
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The subject of a three-day barricade situation in Milford is in custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon. Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside his building in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue, according to PFC Marilisa Anania. The man reportedly […]
Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
Eyewitness News
Police: Woman dead after being struck by car on Berlin Turnpike
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8:30 tonight, the Wethersfield Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Numerous police officers, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched and arrived at the...
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police Investigate Stabbing on York Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8pm today, Hartford Police responded to 16 York Street on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital. He is listed...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Road Rage Leads To Possible Shot Fired
2022-11-02@6:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A person traveling on I-95 southbound has stopped at exit 28 reporting to police that a road rage incident may have led to a shot being fired at them by a blue SUV. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Off-duty New Haven firefighter struck, killed
Indecent exposure reported near Rocky Hill High School. Rocky Hill police search for indecent exposure suspect. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said a dry stretch of weather is under way. Here is his Thursday noon forecast.
Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Friday morning
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said to enjoy this weekend's warmup. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were searching for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes in connection with a shooting that happened in West Hartford. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect mostly-sunny skies...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Shootout on the East Side
2022-11-01@9:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers messaged me of a shootout on the East Side. I found police trying to locate shell casing on East Main at Arctic Street. A witness said it was two individuals shooting each other. Viewers then told me one of the shooters was shot and crashed his car on William Street near Shelton and Jane Street. It is not known if the person shot was located. I’ve reached out to the police for more information.
Eyewitness News
Search for suspect connected to West Hartford shooting crosses border into MA
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rollover crash in West Hartford that left one person with serious injuries may be connected to a shots fired report on University of St. Joseph campus. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were searching for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes in connection with the shooting that...
Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
