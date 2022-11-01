ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

Two-alarm fire put out at Litchfield High School

LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Students at Litchfield High School were evacuated for more than an hour on Friday after a fire started on the roof of the school. The fire marshal said roofers were on the roof trying to repair something. They had a torch with them that they were using to heat up some of their materials, which is common.
LITCHFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man falls down 30 foot well in Ledyard

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a 30-foot well on Thursday night. The Ledyard Fire Company reported that it, the Gales Ferry Fire Company, and American Ambulance were sent to an address on Arrowhead Drive just before 7 p.m. Ledyard police arrived on the scene...
LEDYARD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Shots fired, rollover crash under investigation in West Hartford

Bankrate's Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman talks about where he sees interest rates heading. A two-alarm fire was reported at Litchfield High School. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said to enjoy this weekend's warmup. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were searching...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dead after crash on Washington St. in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a crash on Washington Street in Middletown. It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1189 Washington, police said. Two vehicles were involved. Authorities said Jeffrey Reitmeier, 59, of Middletown, died in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New Haven Independent

2nd Pedestrian Injured After Fatal Highway Crash

A second pedestrian was injured and hospitalized after the same five-car highway crash that killed off-duty city firefighter Thomas Mieles. The state police published that news Friday morning in a newly updated accident report. The updated accident report states that a 22-year-old New Havener named Bianca Devlin was also taken...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Off-duty firefighter struck, killed on I-91 during 5-vehicle crash

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - State police said they’re looking for witnesses after an off-duty New Haven firefighter was struck and killed on Interstate 91 Wednesday. Troopers identified the victim as 27-year-old Thomas Mieles. The New Haven Fire Department’s fire chief released a statement on Thursday morning during which...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in Gilbert Street home in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials fought a 2-alarm blaze in a home on Gilbert Street in West Haven Tuesday morning. The fire erupted at about 6 a.m., according to a neighbor on the scene, and was based on the third floor of the home. Once at the scene, fire officials helped evacuate the […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Milford barricade subject taken into custody

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The subject of a three-day barricade situation in Milford is in custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon. Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside his building in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue, according to PFC Marilisa Anania. The man reportedly […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Woman dead after being struck by car on Berlin Turnpike

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8:30 tonight, the Wethersfield Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Numerous police officers, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched and arrived at the...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police Investigate Stabbing on York Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8pm today, Hartford Police responded to 16 York Street on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital. He is listed...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Road Rage Leads To Possible Shot Fired

2022-11-02@6:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A person traveling on I-95 southbound has stopped at exit 28 reporting to police that a road rage incident may have led to a shot being fired at them by a blue SUV. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Friday morning

Meteorologist Melissa Cole said to enjoy this weekend's warmup. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were searching for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes in connection with a shooting that happened in West Hartford. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect mostly-sunny skies...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Shootout on the East Side

2022-11-01@9:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers messaged me of a shootout on the East Side. I found police trying to locate shell casing on East Main at Arctic Street. A witness said it was two individuals shooting each other. Viewers then told me one of the shooters was shot and crashed his car on William Street near Shelton and Jane Street. It is not known if the person shot was located. I’ve reached out to the police for more information.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
MILFORD, CT

