Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Lyft to lay off 13 percent of its staff; that’s nearly 700 workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lyft said it will lay off 13% of its staff, that’s nearly 700 employees. In a memo to Staffers Thursday, Lyft’s co-founders said the layoffs will impact every part of the company. They said they’re facing a probable recession next year and rideshare...
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
klkntv.com
Rain on Friday, potentially transitioning to snow overnight
UPDATE – 10:15 a.m. Friday:. After reviewing some of the latest computer model guidance, there is a noticeable trend for Friday night snow totals in an eastward direction. As a result, we’ve made some adjustments to our snow forecast. The farther west you are located, the lower chance...
klkntv.com
Jump in suspensions at Lincoln Public Schools blamed on COVID-19 in new review
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools’ newly released SRO Program Review reveals a rise in suspensions that’s believed to be linked to COVID-19. There were about 5,500 suspensions last year, compared to around 4,400 the year before the pandemic. Data also shows students of color and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Fire & Rescue unveils three new vehicles to replace aging equipment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Fire & Rescue unveiled three new additions to the city’s fleet. LFR said the new fire engines and ambulance will increase firefighter safety and lower response times. “The safety, the technology and durability of these new...
klkntv.com
Black Hills Energy may offer a way to offset your emissions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Black Hills Energy hopes to begin a new emissions offset program that it says is the first of its kind in the state. Customers who sign up could buy carbon offsets and renewable natural gas attributes for as little as $5 a month to reduce their carbon footprint.
klkntv.com
Third motorcycle crash in less than a week slows Lincoln traffic Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning following a motorcycle crash in Lincoln. It happened near South 23rd and South Streets just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders blocked off a lane as they checked out the motorcyclist. Right now it’s not clear what led up to...
klkntv.com
RSV patients swamp Lincoln hospitals; doctors worried about ‘trifecta’ of viruses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In the last month, Bryan Health hit an all-time record of 588 patients receiving care. As RSV cases rise across the nation, local hospitals have started to feel overwhelmed. While there’s no way to be certain, doctors think there could be an explanation behind the...
klkntv.com
Lane closures on 27th Street in Lincoln continue as crews repair water main
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Traffic delays will continue on North 27th Street as crews work to repair a water main. Two northbound lanes of 27th Street between Dan Avenue and Superior Street will remain closed until Nov. 14, city officials said Wednesday. Drivers will see partial closures of both...
Oversized load impacts eastbound traffic on Hwy 370 on Monday
NDOT says traffic is now moving but advises drivers to be alert as the oversized load will be parked in the eastbound turn lane of Hwy 370 at Wickersham.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75
AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
klkntv.com
$77,500 diamond ring stolen from Costco food court, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Louis Vuitton wallet with a 4-carat diamond ring inside was stolen Wednesday from the Costco food court, the Lincoln Police Department said. A 39-year-old woman had been eating in the food court when she set her Louis Vuitton wallet next to her. Police say...
klkntv.com
Facebook friendship turns sour as woman robs Lincoln man of nearly $4,600
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Facebook friendship ended almost as quickly as it began late Thursday evening. Around 9 p.m., a man called Lincoln Police and said he had been robbed at his apartment near 33rd and O Streets. The man said he had arranged a meeting with a...
klkntv.com
Child care costs in Nebraska continue rising amid inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –The cost of raising and providing for kids has spiked dramatically in recent years. On Tuesday, early childhood advocates, city officials, child care providers, teachers and community members gathered to address affordability, accessibility and workforce challenges. Lincoln Vital Signs reports the Nebraska average annual cost of...
Nebraska man hurt in Highway 179 crash in Cole County
Highway 179 in Cole County has reopened after a crash closed it Thursday morning. The post Nebraska man hurt in Highway 179 crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
klkntv.com
Nitrate levels in Nebraska’s groundwater are on the rise
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Known as the breadbasket of the world, the fertile soils of Nebraska and other Midwest states feed millions of Americans. But growing crops here often requires fertilizers, which often end up in our water. For more than 40 years, levels of nitrates in Nebraska’s groundwater...
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of three in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska woman may be in danger after disappearing without medication
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday evening. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to bring Tiffany Harwood back home. They say the 21-year-old was last seen in Papillion on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. She’s about 5-foot-1...
klkntv.com
$30,000 city truck stolen in Lincoln, used for another crime, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department this week. Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police say, security footage at the Casey’s near 40th and Adams Streets shows the truck pulling in and a passenger getting out with a metal bar.
