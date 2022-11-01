ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lyft to lay off 13 percent of its staff; that’s nearly 700 workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lyft said it will lay off 13% of its staff, that’s nearly 700 employees. In a memo to Staffers Thursday, Lyft’s co-founders said the layoffs will impact every part of the company. They said they’re facing a probable recession next year and rideshare...
klkntv.com

Rain on Friday, potentially transitioning to snow overnight

UPDATE – 10:15 a.m. Friday:. After reviewing some of the latest computer model guidance, there is a noticeable trend for Friday night snow totals in an eastward direction. As a result, we’ve made some adjustments to our snow forecast. The farther west you are located, the lower chance...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire & Rescue unveils three new vehicles to replace aging equipment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Fire & Rescue unveiled three new additions to the city’s fleet. LFR said the new fire engines and ambulance will increase firefighter safety and lower response times. “The safety, the technology and durability of these new...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Black Hills Energy may offer a way to offset your emissions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Black Hills Energy hopes to begin a new emissions offset program that it says is the first of its kind in the state. Customers who sign up could buy carbon offsets and renewable natural gas attributes for as little as $5 a month to reduce their carbon footprint.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75

AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
AUBURN, NE
klkntv.com

Child care costs in Nebraska continue rising amid inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –The cost of raising and providing for kids has spiked dramatically in recent years. On Tuesday, early childhood advocates, city officials, child care providers, teachers and community members gathered to address affordability, accessibility and workforce challenges. Lincoln Vital Signs reports the Nebraska average annual cost of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nitrate levels in Nebraska’s groundwater are on the rise

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Known as the breadbasket of the world, the fertile soils of Nebraska and other Midwest states feed millions of Americans. But growing crops here often requires fertilizers, which often end up in our water. For more than 40 years, levels of nitrates in Nebraska’s groundwater...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of three in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
AUBURN, NE

