Percussion show comes to Food Bank of Lincoln to ‘Stomp Out Hunger’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln was filled with steady beats Wednesday as the Lied Center presented “Stomp Out Hunger.”. Six dance studios participated in a two-week food drive, with some collecting donations for even longer. On Wednesday, the cast of “Stomp,” which is on...
Nebraska organizations fill 40 backpacks for foster kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For children in the foster care system, change happens at the snap of a finger. Many have to leave their homes in the middle of the night to seek safety. And in that rush, many personal items are left behind or shoved into a garbage...
18 chefs cook up Asian dishes for Lincoln’s Curry Clash competition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A combination of cumin, coriander, turmeric and other earthy spices filled the air around Duncan Aviation on Thursday night. For many curry enthusiasts, this time of year is a chance to prove that they have the best recipe for the age-old dish. The Asian Community...
Dinner and fundraiser thanks Lancaster County firefighters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An appreciation dinner and fundraiser was held on Thursday to thank all of the volunteers who battled Lancaster County’s historic wildfires last month. Everyone was invited to join and contribute to the community meal at Hallam Auditorium. The firefighters enjoyed burgers, hot dogs, side...
Rain on Friday, potentially transitioning to snow overnight

UPDATE – 10:15 a.m. Friday:. After reviewing some of the latest computer model guidance, there is a noticeable trend for Friday night snow totals in an eastward direction. As a result, we’ve made some adjustments to our snow forecast. The farther west you are located, the lower chance...
Lincoln senior citizens give gifts to children for Operation Christmas Child

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Fallbrook Assisted Living Facilities is sending gifts internationally for children who need them most. “Operation Christmas Child,” allows children in need to receive hygienic products and toys in countries affected by war and poverty. Fallbrook resident Shirley Wakeland says she’s enjoyed giving back to those in...
Nebraska couple shares love story with Chipotle-ever after

LINCOLN, NEB. — A love story that begins with a tasty burrito and chips. Who knew the recipe to love was so simple? For one Nebraska couple, all it took was a chip and some cheese dip. You won’t catch these lovebirds at any other food chain because it’s...
Meet Officer Hunk, newest member of Crete Police

CRETE, Neb. (KLKN) – Crete is welcoming the newest member of its police department, Officer Hunk. Hunk is a 1-year-old purebred Belgian Malinois and the only police dog in Crete. He came from Europe and was trained in the Czech language, so his handler in Crete gives commands in...
Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
FDA recommends against using infant head shaping pillows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents of newborns, listen up. The popular infant head-shaping pillows are not FDA approved and they actually recommend not to use them. While the agency did not name any particular manufacturers it describes the pillows as having an “indent or hole in the center” that cradles an infant’s head while the child lies on its back.
Walmart hosts grand reopening celebration in Nebraska City

After several months of being “under construction,” the Nebraska City Walmart Supercenter hosted a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28. The event kicked off with a performance by the Nebraska City High School band, who played a variety of music, from “Thriller” to “Sweet Caroline.”
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
#2-seed Minden looks the part in 3-0 sweep of DC West

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - So much for nerves to start their run for the state championship. Minden looked all-the-part of a #2-seed in a convincing 3-0 sweep of Douglas County West Wednesday in the Class C1 State Volleyball Tournament. Mattie Kamery, Myla Emery and Kinsie Land helped key the Whippet...
