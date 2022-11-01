Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Percussion show comes to Food Bank of Lincoln to ‘Stomp Out Hunger’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln was filled with steady beats Wednesday as the Lied Center presented “Stomp Out Hunger.”. Six dance studios participated in a two-week food drive, with some collecting donations for even longer. On Wednesday, the cast of “Stomp,” which is on...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it.
klkntv.com
Nebraska organizations fill 40 backpacks for foster kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For children in the foster care system, change happens at the snap of a finger. Many have to leave their homes in the middle of the night to seek safety. And in that rush, many personal items are left behind or shoved into a garbage...
klkntv.com
18 chefs cook up Asian dishes for Lincoln’s Curry Clash competition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A combination of cumin, coriander, turmeric and other earthy spices filled the air around Duncan Aviation on Thursday night. For many curry enthusiasts, this time of year is a chance to prove that they have the best recipe for the age-old dish. The Asian Community...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
klkntv.com
Facebook friendship turns sour as woman robs Lincoln man of nearly $4,600
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Facebook friendship ended almost as quickly as it began late Thursday evening. Around 9 p.m., a man called Lincoln Police and said he had been robbed at his apartment near 33rd and O Streets. The man said he had arranged a meeting with a...
klkntv.com
Dinner and fundraiser thanks Lancaster County firefighters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An appreciation dinner and fundraiser was held on Thursday to thank all of the volunteers who battled Lancaster County’s historic wildfires last month. Everyone was invited to join and contribute to the community meal at Hallam Auditorium. The firefighters enjoyed burgers, hot dogs, side...
klkntv.com
Rain on Friday, potentially transitioning to snow overnight
UPDATE – 10:15 a.m. Friday:. After reviewing some of the latest computer model guidance, there is a noticeable trend for Friday night snow totals in an eastward direction. As a result, we’ve made some adjustments to our snow forecast. The farther west you are located, the lower chance...
klkntv.com
Lincoln senior citizens give gifts to children for Operation Christmas Child
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Fallbrook Assisted Living Facilities is sending gifts internationally for children who need them most. “Operation Christmas Child,” allows children in need to receive hygienic products and toys in countries affected by war and poverty. Fallbrook resident Shirley Wakeland says she’s enjoyed giving back to those in...
klkntv.com
Contagious virus has Beatrice Humane Society hitting pause on cat adoptions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Beatrice Humane Society says it’s temporarily stopping intakes and adoptions of all cats and kittens due to a contagious virus. We’re told some of the shelter’s animals recently tested positive, but dogs are not affected. This indefinite pause includes cats that...
omahamagazine.com
A Dickens of a Time: Revisiting a Victorian Holiday Tradition in Omaha’s Old Market
During the hustle and bustle of the winter holiday season, it’s hard to stop and simply take it all in: lights lining the streets, Christmas carols emanating from store speakers, wafts of cinnamon and vanilla flowing from sweet treat shops. And once upon a time, an Old Market event concentrated that joy and goodwill for all.
cbs2iowa.com
Nebraska couple shares love story with Chipotle-ever after
LINCOLN, NEB. — A love story that begins with a tasty burrito and chips. Who knew the recipe to love was so simple? For one Nebraska couple, all it took was a chip and some cheese dip. You won’t catch these lovebirds at any other food chain because it’s...
klkntv.com
Meet Officer Hunk, newest member of Crete Police
CRETE, Neb. (KLKN) – Crete is welcoming the newest member of its police department, Officer Hunk. Hunk is a 1-year-old purebred Belgian Malinois and the only police dog in Crete. He came from Europe and was trained in the Czech language, so his handler in Crete gives commands in...
klkntv.com
Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
klkntv.com
FDA recommends against using infant head shaping pillows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents of newborns, listen up. The popular infant head-shaping pillows are not FDA approved and they actually recommend not to use them. While the agency did not name any particular manufacturers it describes the pillows as having an “indent or hole in the center” that cradles an infant’s head while the child lies on its back.
The Nebraska City News Press
Walmart hosts grand reopening celebration in Nebraska City
After several months of being “under construction,” the Nebraska City Walmart Supercenter hosted a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28. The event kicked off with a performance by the Nebraska City High School band, who played a variety of music, from “Thriller” to “Sweet Caroline.”
klkntv.com
Sugar high: Ingredient inflation raises prices at largest Nebraska candy store
GREENWOOD, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation has affected many industries, and Halloween candy is no exception. Baker’s Candies, Nebraska’s largest candy outlet, has been facing inflation on multiple fronts when it comes to making their products. Todd Baker, one of the owners, said ingredients like cocoa, milk and...
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
KSNB Local4
#2-seed Minden looks the part in 3-0 sweep of DC West
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - So much for nerves to start their run for the state championship. Minden looked all-the-part of a #2-seed in a convincing 3-0 sweep of Douglas County West Wednesday in the Class C1 State Volleyball Tournament. Mattie Kamery, Myla Emery and Kinsie Land helped key the Whippet...
Scooter's Coffee relocates headquarters to northwest Omaha
Scooter’s Coffee announced Thursday that it has relocated its Omaha headquarters with the goal of enhancing collaboration and innovation.
Comments / 0