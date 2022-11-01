Read full article on original website
Boo Radley
3d ago
They realized it was too expensive to keep petty offensives locked up . The money comes from the fines, fees and court costs which never end.💩💩💩
4
Charmaine Kama
3d ago
I'm voting Stitt, if lady blue gets in office , it will be lock up and throw away the key!!
5
Related
publicradiotulsa.org
Governor Stitt delays execution
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is granting another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023. Stitt issued an executive order on Wednesday delaying Glossip's execution while the Court of Criminal Appeals considers his claims of innocence and prosecutorial misconduct. Glossip was scheduled...
KOCO
Amended Oklahoma law creates harsher penalties for stalkers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Stalkers will spend longer locked up thanks to stiffer penalties that took effect this week in Oklahoma. Under the amended statute, first-time stalking offenses are now felonies instead of misdemeanors. The stalking statute has been around for a while, but these new amendments will change the...
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt issues order delaying Richard Glossip's execution until February
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued another executive order to delay the execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. On Wednesday, Stitt ordered a stay of execution for Glossip until Feb. 16. The executive order states that the stay was granted to "allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings."
Oklahoma Pollster Says Polling This Cycle Is ‘Unstable’
Early voting is underway in Oklahoma and Soonerpoll.com, a non-partisan polling website, is hoping to gather the state's largest early voting exit poll data sample in history. Collecting data before or after elections; however, may not be as easy as it once was. In fact, Bill Shapard, the head of Soonerpoll.com defines this midterm polling data as unstable. He says it may be a sign of the times.
KXII.com
A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma
Okla. (KXII) -Early voting, which typically begins Thursday through Saturday before Election Day, began Wednesday in Oklahoma, giving voters an extra day to cast their ballot early. And voters are taking advantage of that extra day as Bryan County Election officials say they have been slammed all morning. “Make your...
Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think
Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
‘There’s more than enough evidence that Oklahoma did the wrong thing years ago’: Richard Glossip receives his sixth stay of execution
High-profile death row inmate, Richard Glossip has been granted yet another stay of execution in order to give the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals more time to complete its review of a petition for a new hearing.
KOCO
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
KOCO
Oklahomans have chance to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — In 2023, Oklahomans will have a chance to legalize recreational marijuana through State Question 820. New polling from KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated shows good news for those in support of legalizing recreational marijuana. If the vote were held on Wednesday, legal marijuana would be very close to happening.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
KOCO
Truth Test: KOCO 5 looks into latest ads in race for Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 looked into the latest ads in the race for Oklahoma governor. An ad from The Oklahoma Project targeted Gov. Kevin Stitt over claims of corruption. KOCO 5 believes parts of it are misleading to voters. State Auditor Cindy Byrd described the alleged actions of...
Poll: Hofmeister Maintains Small Lead In Final Days Before Oklahoma General Election
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister still holds a lead over incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt less than a week before the Oklahoma general election, according to a poll commissioned exclusively for News 9 / News On 6. Hofmeister, a Democrat, holds a 48.2 percent to 44.9 percent lead over the Republican Stitt....
KFOR
Study: 42% of Oklahoma households cutting back to pay for electricity
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahomans are trimming household expenses for the necessary items like food and medicine in order to pay for electricity according to a new survey. The study conducted by LendingTree found 42% of Oklahoma households have sacrificed to pay to keep the lights on. Only three...
New Oklahoma Laws That Took Effect November 1st
It seems that every passing year presents a new set of laws we, as citizens of Oklahoma, must follow to remain law-abiding citizens. 2022 is no different. Although the bulk of the laws will mean little to us individually, there is a mix of good and controversial things in this year's legislative update.
HELP Task Force recommends treatment that is not backed by science
A new recommendation from the HELP Task Force is criticized by the medical community as “not supported by science.”
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
readfrontier.org
At campaign stops in rural Oklahoma, voters quiz Stitt over school vouchers
During a campaign stop at a coffee shop in the small western Oklahoma town of Seiling, Kevin Stitt was losing his patience as the local newspaper publisher grilled him over private school vouchers. “I’m not cutting expenditures bro,” Stitt said, in response to the publisher’s questions on public school funding....
OK utility customers questioning reimbursement in Securitization Law
Oklahoma utility customers are questioning the Securitization Law that requires Oklahomans to reimburse our three major utility companies.
You Decide 2022: Mullin discusses sale of family business, opponent claims post-sale ethics issue
TULSA, Okla. — Before he was elected to Congress, Oklahomans heard the phrase “Hi, I’m Markwayne Mullin with Mullin Plumbing, the Red Rooter” on their screens for years as future Congressman Markwayne Mullin promoted his family’s plumbing business on TV and online. Whether it be...
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
Comments / 19