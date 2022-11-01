BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Imagine driving over a 20-year-old bridge in the dark with several lights that are out. That’s what it’s like at night on the Hathaway bridge. That bridge has 54 lights but not all of them work, and that’s causing issues for some people who drive across it.

