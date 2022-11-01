A month after moving its US headquarters to Miami, FTX US has called its staff to relocate to the city as per a post by The Block. According to sources familiar with the matter, the call was to get its staff in the same location to ensure communication among workers. Although its other US offices are still open for business, the firm is looking to concentrate its workforce in one location and will therefore trim the workforce in other places.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO