2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
Michigan’s weekend: Wind and then back to wonderful

A strong weather system crossing Michigan Saturday will be all but forgotten by Sunday. A rapidly deepening storm center will occur Friday into Saturday. The storm center will track from Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula. When a storm center deepens, the atmosphere tries to fill in that storm by developing a strong wind.
66% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says

Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID level and only 28 counties at a medium level, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange).
