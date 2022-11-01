Read full article on original website
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
Michigan’s weekend: Wind and then back to wonderful
A strong weather system crossing Michigan Saturday will be all but forgotten by Sunday. A rapidly deepening storm center will occur Friday into Saturday. The storm center will track from Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula. When a storm center deepens, the atmosphere tries to fill in that storm by developing a strong wind.
66% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID level and only 28 counties at a medium level, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange).
Leaf raking alert: Mother Nature is going to crank up her leaf blower; You won’t want to fight her
The leaves are sitting there dry and fluffy. You are probably thinking about raking. You should know we have a wind burst coming. If you rake to the wrong spot, the leaves may blow right back into your yard. Here’s a quick rundown of how you won’t have to deal with the leaves a second time around.
80% of elk hunters found success during Michigan’s early-season, DNR says
LANSING, MI – Michigan officials are reporting a successful early-season for elk hunters. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, hunters were 80% successful during hunting period 1, which took place Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, Sept. 16-19 and Sept. 30 to Oct. 3. There were 98 state...
Rents inch down across the country. See how Michigan compares.
Rent prices are starting to level after months of steep increases. Recent reports from Rent.com, Zumper and Realtor.com show promising signs for the rental market even though housing costs remain elevated. “The year-over-year change on the national level, it’s the first time it’s been in the single digits since October...
‘Lady of the Dunes’ mutilated body found in Cape Cod had ties to Michigan
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts, who earlier this week said they had finally identified the “Lady of the Dunes,” the woman whose mutilated body was found on Cape Cod in 1974, are now looking for information about a man she may have married. The late Guy...
Some Michigan hospitals limit child visitors due to spike in respiratory viral illness
Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is restricting child visitors because of high volumes of patients with respiratory viral illness, including respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, the health system’s eight hospitals on the east side of the state will not allow people 5...
Michigan has 32 marijuana proposals on local ballots. Some have murky origins
There’s a record number of local marijuana-related initiatives or proposals set to appear on ballots across Michigan Nov. 8. The vast majority are petition-based proposals, some with unclear origins. Of 32 ballot proposals reviewed by MLive, if approved, five would block recreational marijuana businesses; 22 would allow recreational marijuana...
Three men plead in staged courier van robbery of $1.2 million in cash
LANSING, MI -- Three men have admitted to taking part in a staged robbery of a courier van carrying $1.2 million in cash. Federal prosecutors said the three men -- two from Mason and one from Grand Rapids -- face up to 10 years in prison and fines of more than $250,000 when sentenced.
2 teens seriously injured after crash with logging truck in Upper Peninsula
NEGAUNEE, MI – Two teenagers were seriously injured when the vehicle they were in was hit by a logging truck in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the crash occurred on US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. According to the Negaunee Police Department,...
DTE will end coal use sooner and build more clean energy, but critics remain
Michigan’s largest electric utility will hasten its retirement of coal-burning power plants and its investment in both more battery storage and 15,000 megawatts of renewable energy as part of its latest 15-year plan filed with state regulators. DTE Energy submitted the required update to its integrated resource plan Nov....
High Wind Watch, Wind Advisory covering large chunk of Lower Michigan
A high wind watch is in effect for six counties in northwest Lower Michigan: Emmet, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Charlevoix and Mackinac Counties. The high wind watch is for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. In that time period there should be one or two hours with occasional wind gusts up to 55 mph.
Benson sees ‘safe, secure, fair’ election with high turnout, typical speed
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson asserted Thursday that voting across Michigan on Nov. 8 will be safe, secure and accurate, although don’t expect election results to come quicker than previous years. “We want Michigan voters to be confident,” she told reporters, “that no matter how they choose to cast...
Inside the cleanup: New PFAS treatment begins at Wurtsmith
OSCODA, MI — Dave Winn is tired of toxic foam on his property. Winn, a General Motors retiree who lives in Shelby Township, wants to move permanently to his up north retirement house on Van Etten Lake in Oscoda. But Winn doesn’t feel comfortable putting all his eggs in...
Some Michigan households getting up to $575 for heating bills
LANSING, MI – Nearly 210,000 Michigan households are getting a check this month to help offset heating bills. Payments are going out to those who received Home Heating Credits in 2021. Households with seniors, those with disabilities and children under 5 years old are receiving $575. All other eligible...
COVID booster uptake in Michigan is slower than doctors hoped
The latest version of COVID-19 vaccines have been available in Michigan for about nine weeks, yet only 10% of eligible residents have gotten boosted. Pfizer and Moderna’s latest COVID shots aim to offer enhanced protection by including the blueprints for the latest mutations of the virus, known as omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
Powerball jackpot hits world record $1.6 billion for drawing on Nov. 5
LANSING, MI -- Powerball officials have announced the estimated jackpot for the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 is now expected to be the largest lottery jackpot ever. On Friday, the estimated grand prize was bumped up to $1.6 billion with a cash option of $782.4 million. At $1.6 billion, the...
US Supreme Court won’t consider Lake Michigan beach rights case
PORTER, Ind. (AP) — The public will keep the right to use Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline for recreation as the U.S. Supreme Court won’t consider arguments from nearby property owners who claimed they also owned the beach. The court’s decision was released Monday without any explanation in...
Live Powerball numbers for 11/02/22; jackpot worth $1.2 billion, 4th largest prize ever
LANSING, MI -- The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could be won tonight as the estimated grand prize for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2 is worth $1.2 billion. That jackpot total is also the second-largest in the 30-year history of Powerball. The cash option for tonight’s drawing...
